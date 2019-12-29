The ABC implies that Port Jackson could catch on fire

Posted on 1:25 pm, December 29, 2019 by currencylad

Sydney Harbour New Year’s Eve fireworks display to go ahead despite bushfire risk.

3 Responses to The ABC implies that Port Jackson could catch on fire

  1. John A
    #3274743, posted on December 29, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    The ABC implies that Port Jackson could catch on fire

    Nope, sorry CL but I am not with you on this.

    It looks like a headline composed by the only sub-editor who didn’t read the actual text.

  2. Fair shake of the Sauce bottle
    #3274750, posted on December 29, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    ABC is a taxpayer funded terrorist organisation . Whatever they can do to disrupt people’s culture and celebrations is just fine in their books. This is only a prequel to Australia Day.

  3. miltonf
    #3274751, posted on December 29, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    And then Anzac Day and, a new one, the Melbourne Cup.

