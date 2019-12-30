Attack this synagogue, bro, and see what happens

Orthodox Jews seen open carrying rifles in Rockland County, NY following a string of anti-semitic attacks in NYC, including last night’s stabbing attack inside a synagogue in Monsey, NY that left 5 stabbed – 1 in critical condition.

13 Responses to Attack this synagogue, bro, and see what happens

  2. bemused
    #3275773, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    As everyone on the Left says, ‘It’s Trump’s fault’.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3275777, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Never again?

    Could have a lot to do with that principle.

  4. Bear Necessities
    #3275779, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Any group (whites, blacks, gays, jews, muslims etc) who thinks they are under threat from extremists should carry guns and rifles. It only makes sense.

  5. Brett
    #3275785, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    No doubt they’ll soon feel the full force of the law.

  6. Big_Nambas
    #3275802, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    No doubt they’ll soon feel the full force of the law.

    Why? no law being broken maybe you should check out the 2nd amendment.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3275806, posted on December 30, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Is that why the decromats want to get rid of guns ?. The gun guys might barrl a few antifa fascists .

  9. Brett
    #3275818, posted on December 30, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Why? no law being broken maybe you should check out the 2nd amendment.

    NY is a gun control state; they have all sorts of restrictions on carry. Maybe you should check it out.

  10. sfw
    #3275820, posted on December 30, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Pity there is no right to carry anything in Victoria for the purposes of self defence. What happened to us? Howard and the Libs drew all the wrong conclusions to Port Arthur.

  12. Bear Necessities
    #3275831, posted on December 30, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    I would like to see cops try to gun control these ‘rednecks’ . I think one of them is called Cleetus Goldstein.

