Attack this synagogue, bro, and see what happens

Orthodox Jews seen open carrying rifles in Rockland County, NY following a string of anti-semitic attacks in NYC, including last night’s stabbing attack inside a synagogue in Monsey, NY that left 5 stabbed – 1 in critical condition.
Conflicts throughout history become serial when an enemy is not utterly defeated and is not forced to submit to the political conditions of the victor.
Never again?
As everyone on the Left says, ‘It’s Trump’s fault’.
Could have a lot to do with that principle.
Any group (whites, blacks, gays, jews, muslims etc) who thinks they are under threat from extremists should carry guns and rifles. It only makes sense.
No doubt they’ll soon feel the full force of the law.
Why? no law being broken maybe you should check out the 2nd amendment.
Outstanding.
Is that why the decromats want to get rid of guns ?. The gun guys might barrl a few antifa fascists .
NY is a gun control state; they have all sorts of restrictions on carry. Maybe you should check it out.
Pity there is no right to carry anything in Victoria for the purposes of self defence. What happened to us? Howard and the Libs drew all the wrong conclusions to Port Arthur.
+ Be the Maccabees!
I would like to see cops try to gun control these ‘rednecks’ . I think one of them is called Cleetus Goldstein.
God bless these people.