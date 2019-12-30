Goldman Sachs steps up to save the planet

Who would have thought that bankers would be so public spirited? Jo Nova reports.

A Goldman Sachs report on the impact of climate change on cities across the world makes for grim reading.

The bank warned that “consequences of a warming world may well play out over several decades to come, even if efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions are successful today.”

Rising temperatures would lead to changing disease patterns, more intense and longer-lasting heatwaves, more destructive weather events, and pressure on the availability and quality of water for drinking and agriculture.

“Despite the uncertainty around the timing and scale of the impact, it may be prudent for some cities to start investing in adaptation now,” Goldman says. “Urban adaptation could drive one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in history. Given the scale of the task, urban adaptation will likely need to draw on innovative sources of financing.”

In his abject terror, journalist Yusef Kahn forgot to ask if Goldman Sachs would profit from this.

The very day the UN Galactic Junket COP25 ended in near complete failure, Goldman Sachs was ready to step in with good news.

As I’ve been saying for ten years and six months that the main game is the international carbon market, and the main beneficiary are the bankers. Climate change is potentially a $7 Trillion dollar money making venture (for bankers).

If Goldman Sachs can earn twenty-two-thousand-million dollars for shaking a few green hands, why wouldn’t they hire a squad of science hacks to write reports and issue press releases? Indeed, they’d be crazy if they weren’t donating a few million here and there to Greenpeace types too. Who knows — there might even be a business case for hiring teams of astroturfing trolls? It’s only an idea. But $22 billion in profits makes all kinds of things possible.

Nine years ago Deutsche Bank had the same urge to write a 51 page science report. They also built 70 foot tall clock towers of doom.

Here we go again in Climate Bubble 2.0.

BONUS. A collection of choice examples of political correctness from the year past. h/t Tim Blair.