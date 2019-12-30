Peacemaker Trump set to shut down America’s longest war

Via OldOzzie on the Open Forum: Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere: Afghanistan’s Taliban ruling council ready for ceasefire with US.

Veteran US journalist and blogger Don Surber two days ago: Ending the Afghanistan War may be next:

Having fixed the economy, won a trade war battle with Red China, appointed 1/4th of the appellate judges, rolled back regulations, and cut taxes, what is next for President Donald John Trump? My guess is he will end the Afghanistan War next.

Good call.

This will enrage Endless War Democrats, bow-tie neo-cons, never-Trumper Republicans and Deep State GI Joes. So you can be confident it’s the right move. Much more to follow – including the customary unedifying spectacle of an Australian Liberal government coming up with its ‘own’ reasons for quitting a war.