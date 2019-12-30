Peacemaker Trump set to shut down America’s longest war

Via OldOzzie on the Open Forum: Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan.
Elsewhere: Afghanistan’s Taliban ruling council ready for ceasefire with US.
Veteran US journalist and blogger Don Surber two days ago: Ending the Afghanistan War may be next:
Having fixed the economy, won a trade war battle with Red China, appointed 1/4th of the appellate judges, rolled back regulations, and cut taxes, what is next for President Donald John Trump?
My guess is he will end the Afghanistan War next.
Good call.
This will enrage Endless War Democrats, bow-tie neo-cons, never-Trumper Republicans and Deep State GI Joes. So you can be confident it’s the right move. Much more to follow – including the customary unedifying spectacle of an Australian Liberal government coming up with its ‘own’ reasons for quitting a war.
Make no mistake. This is surrender by the US.
That being said, if the US is not prepared to do what is required to win – and clearly they are not – then it is beyond stupid to have troops there. Trump should just bring them home without talking to the arsehole Taliban.
Afghanistan needs divine intervention not us
Witness the pivot to the “left” calling for America to fight Iran over the attacks on Saidi oil production facilities.
Imagine the frustration if Trump becomes the first no wars president since Carter.
If he pulls them out of Afghanistan he will shit in the next election.
Oh noooos
Even if Trump brought eternal peace to the Middle East, he’d still be reviled by the Left.
‘Peacemaker Trump’ turns his back on yet more US allies, surrendering them, as he did the Syrian Kurds, to the tender mercies of sworn foes of the US and the virtues for which it has stood since 1941. A darker day than even the abandonment of Saigon and the rest of Indo-China at the behest of the left-liberal US Dems. What vale are the commitments of the US now? This is the US’s Suez.
Afghanistan, graveyard of empires etc etc. One suspects it is not due to some innate military genius of the native inhabitants, more so due to some innate ungovernability. Easy to knock over, impossible to rule sort of thing. If so then the line above would suggest the requirements for a win might be more than most countries would be prepared to pay.
Give it to China to sort out, there is lithium there so they have a pretext to get involved.
Hypothesis:
Data:
Result:
Hypothesis confirmed!
This could be actual Time Person of the Year stuff, Nobel peace award etc.
Thing is, just why are the the troops still there?
Go in,kick the shit out of them, go home.
If they misbehave again, go in, kick the shit out of them, go home. Etc.
They might even learn the lesson one day. If not, just wage war, do not try to go all Marshall Plan on the Middle East. It isn’t interested.
So easy to condemn when one has no skin in the game.
It must be difficult to negotiate with hate-filled fanatics utterly committed to the destruction of the USA and all western civilisation.
So it must be a relief to Trump to be able to spend some time dealing with the Taliban instead of the Democrats.
Afghanistan was the most pointless war and occupation in human history.
Trillions of dollars of treasure and countless best of breed young men’s lives wasted for nothing.
You have to understand the region and populace. It’s much easier to say, rather than do. Ask The Russians.
Well said.
?Que.
Could you explain how Afghanistan is just like a shady deal cooked up by France and the UK to nick a nice little earner from Egypt by pretending to protect it from Israel?
You can’t exit Afghanistan without talking to the Taliban. It’s no worse than talking to the Democrats.
Hopefully the exit dialogue mentions nuclear bombs.
Tim Neilson
#3275537, posted on December 30, 2019 at 3:37 pm
LOL
You idiot. What utter and contemptible swill.
You could occupy Afghanistan for a thousand years and not change it one bit.
Anyone who supports the Afghan War should read a fucking history book.