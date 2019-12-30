The enemy within …

David Sharma has an interesting op-ed in the Australian this morning:
Today, we are engaged in a once-in-a-generation build-up and modernisation of our defence forces, acquiring new and more powerful capabilities.
This is because we recognise that our strategic environment is changing. It carries with it greater risks and uncertainty, and these are likely to grow over time.
Equally, we must recognise that future risks to Australian sovereignty and freedom may take non-traditional, non-military forms.
I have some sympathy for this argument. Yet I was struck by this paragraph:
The toolkit of this new form of warfare, as practised by authoritarian states, includes misinformation and propaganda, cyber operations, the exploitation (witting or otherwise) of local political actors, political influence and interference in electoral processes, discrediting of a nation’s institutions, the active establishment and acquisition of key strategic assets, and the exacerbation of fault lines and divisions within a society.
This form of warfare is NOT just being practised by authoritarian states. Our own political left – aided and abetted by the deep state – engages in these behaviours.
So, how are those French Sub’s going?
We have little use for any external foe – when all our enemies are found within.
There are distinct boundaries?
Our spooks are still reeling(or should be), from losing the blueprints of their new clubhouse some years ago.
It’s hard to be more compromised.
A bit late to be revising defence plans, given the vastly wasteful spend locked in for vessels that will probably sink first in any conflict and kit that generally is of no use to Australian tactical needs. Sharma would be well aware of the insidious creep if international and national abuse of cyber networks but I wonder when will Australia start to view these things on their global context? Regulations based on local lobbies can actually open back doors for the abuse of networks and data.
You mean, that same toolkit used on the American people to nudge them into supporting the invasion of Iraq?
That kind of toolkit? Yeah, I agree, sucks with these regimes and stuff … getting us into war, slurping all the tax money. Let’s hope we can do something to prevent that happening again.
Exactly Sinc and they have been at it for donkey’s years. Bob Hawke called it “….inevitable gradualness …..” – gradualism – when addressing the Fabien Society’s centenary dinner (1984).
It really can only be achieved by sucking the living free-will out of society, until there is nothing left but obedience to the State. Free-will can’t be bought or sold only embezzled by economic & social Marxists.