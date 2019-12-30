The enemy within …

David Sharma has an interesting op-ed in the Australian this morning:

Today, we are engaged in a once-in-a-generation build-up and modernisation of our defence forces, acquiring new and more powerful capabilities. This is because we recognise that our strategic environment is changing. It carries with it greater risks and uncertainty, and these are likely to grow over time. Equally, we must recognise that future risks to Australian sovereignty and freedom may take non-traditional, non-military forms.

I have some sympathy for this argument. Yet I was struck by this paragraph:

The toolkit of this new form of warfare, as practised by authoritarian states, includes misinformation and propaganda, cyber operations, the exploitation (witting or otherwise) of local political actors, political influence and interference in electoral processes, discrediting of a nation’s institutions, the active establishment and acquisition of key strategic assets, and the exacerbation of fault lines and divisions within a society.

This form of warfare is NOT just being practised by authoritarian states. Our own political left – aided and abetted by the deep state – engages in these behaviours.