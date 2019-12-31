Guvs Got Gabby Gobbo to Get With Gatto

Posted on 11:16 am, December 31, 2019 by currencylad

Pimps with badges: Police to Lawyer X: ‘Do whatever it takes’.

Barrister-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo was told people “high up” in Victoria Police wanted “results through any means necessary” during Melbourne’s gangland war, including sleeping with underworld figure Mick Gatto.

She also described former top cop Simon Overland as “evil, corrupt and dishonest”.

In “conversations” with the Lawyer X royal commission ­­— without being under oath — Ms Gobbo said one of her police handlers told her to “take one for the team” by sleeping with Mr Gatto in the hope of gaining his trust.

We really need to know what inducements and encouragements Victoria Police later offered to Cardinal Pell’s accuser. Very obviously, “do whatever it takes” lived on as policy well beyond Overland’s tenure.

5 Responses to Guvs Got Gabby Gobbo to Get With Gatto

  2. Pickles
    #3276275, posted on December 31, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Gobbo, the fox so cunning and free.
    Gobbo, who makes the sign of the G.

  3. W Hogg
    #3276285, posted on December 31, 2019 at 11:37 am

    My guess is once he’s dead a whistleblower will reveal the details of the dirty prosecution.

  4. Scott Osmond
    #3276312, posted on December 31, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    I look forward to seeing all involved charged… nah, only joking. Charges and time served are only for the little people and those who’s jobs it is to be the 5 minute hate sessions victim. 1984 wasn’t an instruction manual Victoria.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3276315, posted on December 31, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    My guess is once he’s dead a whistleblower will reveal the details of the dirty prosecution.

    I can hear the whining already “Twas never fault of mine….”

