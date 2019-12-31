Guvs Got Gabby Gobbo to Get With Gatto

Pimps with badges: Police to Lawyer X: ‘Do whatever it takes’.

Barrister-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo was told people “high up” in Victoria Police wanted “results through any means necessary” during Melbourne’s gangland war, including sleeping with underworld figure Mick Gatto.

She also described former top cop Simon Overland as “evil, corrupt and dishonest”.

In “conversations” with the Lawyer X royal commission ­­— without being under oath — Ms Gobbo said one of her police handlers told her to “take one for the team” by sleeping with Mr Gatto in the hope of gaining his trust.