Green bushland mismanagement that creates fire hazards

Posted on 7:07 pm, December 31, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Courtesy of areff on the open thread, a short video on the mismanagement that created the conditions for the fire storm that we are experiencing at present.

Deserves to go viral!

No politician is any longer interested in the question whether a measure is fit to produce the ends aimed at. What alone counts for him is whether the majority of the voters favor or reject it.

— Ludwig von Mises
  1. stackja
    #3276648, posted on December 31, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    NSW Forests Minister Matt Kean believes in ‘AGW’. Meanwhile the forests were left unattended. Fuel load increased. Then drought. Hot wind. Fires. Destruction and death.

  2. bemused
    #3276657, posted on December 31, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    As I noted in Jo’s blog:

    I can relate first hand as to how significant the fuel loading can get. We’ve now lived in South Gippsland for eight years and we have approx 30 Messmate gums in our yard and there are more around us in adjoining properties.

    We have to clear leaves, branches and bark almost weekly to ensure that things don’t get out of hand and this is all year round. All I have to do is extrapolate the situation in our yard to the High Country, that had no clearing whatsoever in over 10 years, and you can easily see the problem.

    The last major fires were in 2009 and now again in 2019. Ten years of mounting fuel loads are the cause of these fires, not climate change.

