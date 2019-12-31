Green bushland mismanagement that creates fire hazards

Courtesy of areff on the open thread, a short video on the mismanagement that created the conditions for the fire storm that we are experiencing at present.
Liberty Quote
No politician is any longer interested in the question whether a measure is fit to produce the ends aimed at. What alone counts for him is whether the majority of the voters favor or reject it.
NSW Forests Minister Matt Kean believes in ‘AGW’. Meanwhile the forests were left unattended. Fuel load increased. Then drought. Hot wind. Fires. Destruction and death.
As I noted in Jo’s blog: