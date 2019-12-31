The qualifications and experience of the energy regulators

While we are doing jokes. In case you were wondering why the lights are likely to go out and we are driving energy-intensive industries overseas, check out the cvs of the boards and senior personnel of the AEMO, the AEMC, the AER and ECA. Power-Supply-Agency-Board-and-Executives

In summary, of the four organizations AEMO had the most (5/17 with relevant technical or education backgrounds). AEMC had the least, with 1/13; ECA had 2/26 and AER had 1 yes, 5 no and 3 unknown.)

Research by my son Leo Champion who is an author in his own write:)