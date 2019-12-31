The qualifications and experience of the energy regulators

While we are doing jokes. In case you were wondering why the lights are likely  to go out and we are driving energy-intensive industries overseas, check out the cvs of  the boards and senior personnel of the AEMO, the AEMC, the AER and ECA.  Power-Supply-Agency-Board-and-Executives

In summary, of the four organizations  AEMO had the most (5/17 with relevant technical or education backgrounds). AEMC had the least, with 1/13; ECA had 2/26 and AER had 1 yes, 5 no and 3 unknown.)

Research by my son Leo Champion who is an author in his own write:)

2 Responses to The qualifications and experience of the energy regulators

  1. bemused
    #3276635, posted on December 31, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    But if all the members had relevant technical experience, how would the organisations be able to achieve their social licenses?

  2. PeterPetrum
    #3276658, posted on December 31, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Great research! How depressing!

