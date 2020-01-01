Back to the 70s

Posted on 9:19 am, January 1, 2020 by Steve Kates

Is this Iran working with the American Deep State?

US EMBASSY ATTACK IN BAGHDAD
PRO-IRAN MOB
‘DEATH TO AMERICA’
DIPLOMATS IN SAFE ROOM
TRUMP: TEHRAN WILL PAY

3 Responses to Back to the 70s

  1. bollux
    #3277027, posted on January 1, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Just Arabs doing what Arabs do.

  2. Shy Ted
    #3277044, posted on January 1, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Send Iran a few of our senior public servants and policymakers. That’ll f ’em.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3277057, posted on January 1, 2020 at 10:55 am

    The Iraqi people have been demonstrating against Iran over the last couple months. Many demonstrators have died via live fire from Iran-backed militias like these guys.

    So it is no surprise that the IRG boss has ordered a rocketing of the US Embassy in Iraq, to cause a distraction. Look, squirrel!

    Trump just to hold his nerve and tighten sanctions, and maybe another Iranian tanker could helpfully have another mysterious accident.

