Back to the 70s

Is this Iran working with the American Deep State?
US EMBASSY ATTACK IN BAGHDAD
PRO-IRAN MOB
‘DEATH TO AMERICA’
DIPLOMATS IN SAFE ROOM
TRUMP: TEHRAN WILL PAY
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Just Arabs doing what Arabs do.
Send Iran a few of our senior public servants and policymakers. That’ll f ’em.
The Iraqi people have been demonstrating against Iran over the last couple months. Many demonstrators have died via live fire from Iran-backed militias like these guys.
So it is no surprise that the IRG boss has ordered a rocketing of the US Embassy in Iraq, to cause a distraction. Look, squirrel!
Trump just to hold his nerve and tighten sanctions, and maybe another Iranian tanker could helpfully have another mysterious accident.