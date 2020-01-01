It’s the roaring 20s

Posted on 12:01 am, January 1, 2020

  1. P
    #3276853, posted on January 1, 2020 at 12:12 am

    And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year:
    “Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.”
    And he replied:
    “Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God.
    That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.”
    Wiki

  3. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3276857, posted on January 1, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Gotta get that car of yours done this decade, Arky. And perhaps find a flapper or two to transport.

  4. Arky
    #3276859, posted on January 1, 2020 at 12:29 am

    And perhaps find a flapper or two to transport.

    ..
    I might trade the jeans and tee shirt for a trilby and suit and a couple of suitably dressed ladies for the first drive.

  5. P
    #3276860, posted on January 1, 2020 at 12:32 am

    God bless you (all) and keep you
    And give you His love
    God prosper your labour with help from above
    Be His strength in your arm
    Be His love in your soul
    His smile your reward
    And His glory your goal

