Written some time ago this piece is as relevant as ever today while people are talking about economic headwinds with next to no reference to the two elephants in the room – power prices and red and green tape.

This piece was first put on line in the Guest Room on my website, a facility that provided accommodation for people who at the time had no web address of their own. Other guests included Peter Coleman, Roger Sandall and Hal Colebatch (all departed).

This is my favourite page on the site.