Hey, you know who the real fire heroes are? ABC journos.

Posted on 6:18 pm, January 1, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Wasteful Spending and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Hey, you know who the real fire heroes are? ABC journos.

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3277437, posted on January 1, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Obvious typo.
    Should be “defunded” not “defended”.

  2. Bronson
    #3277443, posted on January 1, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Albo, what was the question again?

  3. calli
    #3277446, posted on January 1, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    The ABC are untouchable. They have the negatives,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.