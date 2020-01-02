Climate collection 2 January

Peter Ridd challenges the alarmist tales about the decline of the Barrier Reef, as reported by Jo Nova. If you have access to his piece in The Australian the comments are a treat.

Strangely, while everyone professes to care, and cry, and Malcolm Turnbull casually tossed half a billion at it, we see the extremely radioactive oddity that no one is worried enough to bother measuring the actual supposed decline of the seventh wonder of the modern world. Fifteen years is a long time to overlook that. Many panicked press releases have gone under the bridge yet apparently AIMS (and all the others) just want to keep quoting the shrinking growth rates, but not keep track of them.

Fifteen years of missing data while tens of millions of dollars were spent on reef research! They have got to be joking. As Peter Ridd called it:

Our science institutions claim that coral growth rates collapsed between 1990 and 2005 due to stress from human pollution. Remarkably, despite having data of coral growth rates for the last few centuries, there is no data for the last 15 years. We don’t know how the GBR has fared since 2005.

Jubilation in South Australia, reported by Energy Synapse. Batteries make money during the heatwave. What a great idea! Create a system with wildly fluctuating prices for electricity, spend millions on batteries and get the consumers to pay some more during peak price periods. Pure genius!

Grid-scale batteries in South Australia earned almost $1 million from the energy market over two days from 19-20 December 2019 (see Figure 1) as the nation sweat through an extreme heatwave.

This revenue is just from arbitraging the wholesale energy market and includes the cost of charging the batteries as well as marginal loss factors (MLFs). It does not include revenue from frequency control ancillary services (FCAS) or any bilateral contracts.

Record energy from wind power in the third quarter last year. This was reported before and Aynsley Kellow pointed out that the third quarter is windy compared with the rest of the year. That is clear in this picture.

Interesting to see the efficiency of the windmills in the third quarter compared with the lower Q4 and Q1 periods. Back of the envelope calculation suggest the windmills delivered a touch over 30% of capacity in Q3 and only 20% of capacity in Q4 and Q1. Of course the averages conceal the real problem – the low “choke points.”

Young Libs turn Warmy in NSW. The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The NSW Young Liberal president Chaneg Torres said the governing body of the party’s youth wing voted unanimously at its December meeting to push for new climate change policies.

“The NSW Young Liberal movement is reflecting the views of our generation in recognising the reality of human induced climate change and the need for government policy to respond accordingly,” Mr Torres said. “Climate change is a phenomenon that will affect our generation’s future. Intergenerational equity requires that governments take the challenge seriously now for the sake of our generation.” “The decrease in domestic and international demand for fossil fuels requires investment towards clean energy production,” the Young Liberals’ policy blueprint says in its conclusion. (A bit of fact-checking required. Ed) “Investors, consumers and nations are turning towards renewable energy and it would be detrimental to Australia’s future economic prospects if our nation does not conform to market demands.” Mr Torres said the climate change debate should not be captured by those “looking to impose big government solutions that seek to overturn our market economy and lower our standard of living”. (Heaven forbid. Ed)

Canberra Comedy. An amusing scenario for 100% RE in Australia.

Highlights.

•PV and wind allow Australia to reach 100% renewable electricity rapidly at low cost.

•Wide dispersion of wind and PV over 10–100 million hectares reduces cost. •Off-river pumped hydro energy storage is the cheapest form of mass storage. •There are effectively unlimited sites available in Australia. •LCOE from a 100% renewable Australian electricity system is US$70/MWh (2017 prices). How to inflate the subsidies for fossil fuels. Creative accounting on steroids. The IMF: • calculates an imaginary “efficient” price level that the authors think fuel would be supplied at on some kind of imaginary ideal planet, • adds in the price of everything but the kitchen sink, e.g. they’ve added in the cost of “traffic congestion”, the cost to repair potholes, and even the imaginary cost of “global warming”, • subtracts from that giant bulked-up number the actual price, and • calls the difference a “subsidy”.