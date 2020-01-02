Karl Rove on the 2020 election

Pete Buttigieg wins Iowa, but no Democrat arrives at the convention with a majority. The nomination requires delegates switching sides after the initial first vote or a second ballot where superdelegates are permitted to participate. I pick Biden to win, but I’d take the field if I could.
Because Democrats are concentrated in California and New York, Trump trails in the popular vote. Trump wins Florida. Ohio, now redder, isn’t in play. Iowa swings Democratic. Trump does better than in 2016 among African-American and Latino voters.
The election again comes down to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump must win at least two. They’re settled by a wider margin than the 77,744 votes of the 13,940,912 these Blue Wall states cast in 2016. Victory depends on Trump’s discipline and who the Democrats nominate. If it’s Biden, Trump has an uphill fight; if not, the President wins.
Republicans keep the Senate and Democrats the house, both with smaller majorities.
Sounds about right.
Biden and son win?
Ukraine happy?
If it’s Biden, Trump has an uphill fight
Never underestimate your enemies … but that doesn’t sound right to me.
If it’s Sleepy Joe I’d say DJT is a shoo-in.
Biden would be unelectable if the MSM ever showed the videos of him groping women in front of everyone. What woman would vote for him?
Then there’s the slowly emerging story of what he and his son got up to in Ukraine and other countries.
On the other hand this is going to be the dirtiest election ever seen in the USA, by far. The Dems piloted vote farming in Orange County with great success. It is a sure thing that they will roll that out across the entire country.
I fear what what would happen if Biden wins dirty, but the Dems seem prepared to win as dirty as is humanly possible. I hope the Secret Service will be on the ball in 2020.
I have to keep reminding myself the reason 2020 is even close is that the American news media has become a department of the Democratic Party, spraying anti-Trump invective/propaganda into American living rooms 24/7. The Australian media’s 24/7 Trump hatred pales by comparison.
The pattern is if there is no obvious front runner the Prez gets a second term.
Clinton vs … who in 96?
Bush vs … was it Kerry? 2004
Obama vs Romney, 2012
Rove is the exact opposite of Trump and is still bitter re 2012. A globalist shill that put numpty Bush in the White House. It must be the slowest news day ever for me to listen to anything that bloated turd has to say.