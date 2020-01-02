Entirely agree. How remarkable is it that in the UK, the home of Edmund Burke, Thatcher and Churchill, there is consensus on the reality of global warming and the need to act. A reminder that there is nothing “conservative” about climate denialism. https://t.co/cYRteGP1xd
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) January 1, 2020
Liberty Quote
Associating an advocate of civil liberties with those whose liberties he advocates is the worst kind of McCarthyism.— Alan Dershowitz
-
Recent Comments
- Mother Lode on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- candy on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- FelixKruell on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- lotocoti on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- 8th Dan on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- Rusty of Qld on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Winston Smith on Back to the 70s
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Turtle on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- twostix on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- P on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- Arky on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- johanna on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- herodotus on Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- Trax on A how-to guide to economic policy
- NOEL MURRAY on Hey, you know who the real fire heroes are? ABC journos.
- twostix on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Diogenes on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- stackja on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- stackja on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- Knuckle Dragger on Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- Wil on Hey, you know who the real fire heroes are? ABC journos.
- lotocoti on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Crap about tech
- Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England
- A how-to guide to economic policy
- Have the nation’s transport ministers cut short their holidays?
- John Stone: Deregulate or Perish!
- Hey, you know who the real fire heroes are? ABC journos.
- Back to the 70s
- It’s the roaring 20s
- Germany claims victory in war with the weasels
- Green bushland mismanagement that creates fire hazards
- The qualifications and experience of the energy regulators
- New Years Eve 2020
- Donald Trump jokes
- Guvs Got Gabby Gobbo to Get With Gatto
- Attack this synagogue, bro, and see what happens
- Peacemaker Trump set to shut down America’s longest war
- The enemy within …
- “Climate change over the next 20 years could result in a global catastrophe” we were told 20 years ago
- Goldman Sachs steps up to save the planet
- The ABC implies that Port Jackson could catch on fire
- Democrats do not deserve to live in a democracy
- Climate bits and pieces
- Is Home Alone a Christmas movie?
- Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.
- 2019: peak stupidity? Can Donald help?
- Just bulldoze it
- Goodness gracious. Coal blamed for great balls of fire:
- Record temperatures and random chance
- Happy Christmas, Your Eminence
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Then why don’t they move there, and leave us alone…?
Malcontent Turncoat still trying to be relevant….. and failing.
Yes, for God’s sake move and don’t come back. And while you’re at it, stop flapping your gums.
What the hell is “climate denialism” you irredeemable halfwit?
Go to England. You might learn English.
If the Turnbull`s believe this almost certainly totally wrong!
Dickheads abound
First Hewson now Turncoat..who’ll be next?
Maybe something to do with the their leftwing media bashing Morrison..quite timely
Says a lot that the only sensible comment in recent times re: bushfires came from of all people.. Richo
Miserable old ghost!
Why isn’t he out actually fighting the fires?
Speaking of popular (at the port of origin) exports, how did this anniversary slip by uncelebrated?
“need to act”
Okay, but will Mr and Mrs Turnbull give up their luxurious residences, high technology possessions, their cars. Their fantastic dinner parties. Their trips on planes. That all must be done to reduce emissions (if that is important to you).
Lead by example, Mr and Mrs Turnbull and Kate and William. Start from scratch and live in a modest little house with minimal technology and no vehicles or plane trips and very modest food with your own vegetable and fruit gardens.
Malcolm still hasn’t worked it out than nothing much is actually happening global warming wise.
Of course he’d actually have to examine the data rather than listen too the echoing yesmen around him to be able to do that.
I’m looking for the asterisk that notes how much the Turnbull family is making out of subsidy-mining the renewable energy scam. Can’t see it anywhere. Don’t worry: we always follow the money, you lying anti-Australian hypocrite. Thank god the damage you did to Australia is being slowly unwound, though it’s taking forever because your anointed successor Morrison is in charge (the difference between him and Turnbull being that Morrison isn’t a hopeless political loser who doesn’t know how to win elections).
The BBC reports that Morocco is helping to battle climate change by having a huge solar farm and intending to get 52% of its energy from renewables some time after the next dust storm.
Is it any wonder the average battler voter is a bit misled when so much of the media is applying the drip drip drip water torture every effing day?
And from Alex
He’s right one way. The poms have been total walkovers on climate nonsense. They lack skepticism.
Malcolm Turnball the Goldman Sachs operative, that Malcolm Turnbull?
Goldman says “Urban adaptation could drive one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in history. Given the scale of the task, urban adaptation will likely need to draw on innovative sources of financing.”
The current “green” industry is already around $1.5 Trillion a year. Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England said he expects this to grow to $5-7 trillion. Mark Carney a thirteen-year career with Goldman Sachs in its London, Tokyo and Toronto offices. FOLLOW THE MONEY!
That would be England where they’re burning wood for power again? How very advanced…
Windsor change
Winds of change indeed.