Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England

Posted on 11:03 am, January 2, 2020 by currencylad

17 Responses to Windsor change: concerned Australian couple looks to England

  1. John A
    #3278100, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Then why don’t they move there, and leave us alone…?

  2. J.H.
    #3278118, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Malcontent Turncoat still trying to be relevant….. and failing.

  3. bemused
    #3278119, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Yes, for God’s sake move and don’t come back. And while you’re at it, stop flapping your gums.

  4. calli
    #3278131, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:19 am

    What the hell is “climate denialism” you irredeemable halfwit?

    Go to England. You might learn English.

  5. WILLIAM LEIVESLEY
    #3278133, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:20 am

    If the Turnbull`s believe this almost certainly totally wrong!

  6. Mindfree
    #3278142, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Dickheads abound

    First Hewson now Turncoat..who’ll be next?

    Maybe something to do with the their leftwing media bashing Morrison..quite timely

    Says a lot that the only sensible comment in recent times re: bushfires came from of all people.. Richo

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3278152, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Miserable old ghost!
    Why isn’t he out actually fighting the fires?

  8. Craig Mc
    #3278153, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Speaking of popular (at the port of origin) exports, how did this anniversary slip by uncelebrated?

  9. candy
    #3278172, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:49 am

    “need to act”

    Okay, but will Mr and Mrs Turnbull give up their luxurious residences, high technology possessions, their cars. Their fantastic dinner parties. Their trips on planes. That all must be done to reduce emissions (if that is important to you).

    Lead by example, Mr and Mrs Turnbull and Kate and William. Start from scratch and live in a modest little house with minimal technology and no vehicles or plane trips and very modest food with your own vegetable and fruit gardens.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3278175, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Malcolm still hasn’t worked it out than nothing much is actually happening global warming wise.

    Of course he’d actually have to examine the data rather than listen too the echoing yesmen around him to be able to do that.

  11. Tom
    #3278183, posted on January 2, 2020 at 11:55 am

    I’m looking for the asterisk that notes how much the Turnbull family is making out of subsidy-mining the renewable energy scam. Can’t see it anywhere. Don’t worry: we always follow the money, you lying anti-Australian hypocrite. Thank god the damage you did to Australia is being slowly unwound, though it’s taking forever because your anointed successor Morrison is in charge (the difference between him and Turnbull being that Morrison isn’t a hopeless political loser who doesn’t know how to win elections).

  12. herodotus
    #3278209, posted on January 2, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    The BBC reports that Morocco is helping to battle climate change by having a huge solar farm and intending to get 52% of its energy from renewables some time after the next dust storm.

    Is it any wonder the average battler voter is a bit misled when so much of the media is applying the drip drip drip water torture every effing day?

  14. Turtle
    #3278214, posted on January 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    He’s right one way. The poms have been total walkovers on climate nonsense. They lack skepticism.

  15. Rusty of Qld
    #3278222, posted on January 2, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Malcolm Turnball the Goldman Sachs operative, that Malcolm Turnbull?
    Goldman says “Urban adaptation could drive one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in history. Given the scale of the task, urban adaptation will likely need to draw on innovative sources of financing.”
    The current “green” industry is already around $1.5 Trillion a year. Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England said he expects this to grow to $5-7 trillion. Mark Carney a thirteen-year career with Goldman Sachs in its London, Tokyo and Toronto offices. FOLLOW THE MONEY!

  16. FelixKruell
    #3278226, posted on January 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    That would be England where they’re burning wood for power again? How very advanced…

  17. candy
    #3278227, posted on January 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Windsor change

    Winds of change indeed.

