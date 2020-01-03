How many people don’t read the Australian?

So I have a subscription to The Australian but I suspect that I’m in a minority there. I also have a subscription to the AFR – again I’m probably in the minority there too. It seems to me that reading newspapers is becoming a very niche activity. If the lefties are to be believed watching Sky News is an even more niche activity.

So what to make of an article by Michael Pascoe in the New Daily?

Without the on-going Murdoch campaign promoting climate disinformation and sheer lunacy, it’s hard to imagine any government being able to persist with its cynical twisting of emissions policy, never mind outright lies. If all major Australian media played the climate issue straight, a denialist government couldn’t survive.

Now, to be fair, I enjoy a good conspiracy story as much as the next tin-foil hat wearing anti-government activist. But this particular conspiracy theory is old, tired, and utterly unconvincing.

Our lefty friends try to sell us two stories at the same time:

the power of the print media is at an all time low (code: crap newspapers are going broke) the power of print media mogul Rupert Murdoch is at an all time high (code: people prefer to buy his papers over “quality” media like The Age and SMH)

These stories can’t both be true.

Of course, they’re also suggesting that people will believe anything they read in the media. How else are we meant to understand comments such as:

Because we’d all vote as we’d been told to vote by the media? Gee, why have elections at all?

So. Let’s clear away some silliness.

The Australian government is not “denialist”. There is bipartisan support for the Paris Agreement. There is disagreement about the target within the Paris Agreement.

Then there are arguments about the weaponisation of climate change policy in 2010.

… Tony Abbott’s former chief of staff, Peta Credlin, fessed up to the weaponisation of climate policy for purely political ends. Swan quoted Credlin’s Sky News words: “It wasn’t a carbon tax, as you know. It was many other things in nomenclature terms but we made it a carbon tax. We made it a fight about the hip pocket and not about the environment. That was brutal retail politics …” “Brutal retail politics” – that means whatever it takes to win, abandon all principles and damn the collateral damage, in this case the economic, environmental and social costs of third-rate domestic climate policy.

There is a bit of revisionism here. As I recall the events of 2009 and 2010 there was bipartisan support for Rudd’s carbon emission scheme to pass the Parliament. But Rudd decided to humiliate Malcolm Turnbull and score some cheap political points rather than just pass the legislation. He was so successful at doing so, that Turnbull got replaced by Tony Abbott who then campaigned against the carbon emission policy AND then it was subsequently voted down by the Greens in the parliament.

So by Pascoe’s version of events, we are invited to believe that the Murdoch press (who had endorsed Rudd at the 2007 election) encouraged Rudd to humiliate Turnbull instead of pass the legislation AND then also encouraged the Greens to vote against the legislation too.

Really?

You’d think that with this conspiracy theory in mind that Pascoe would be asking himself some tough questions: Like why is it that voters somehow believe the Murdoch press rather than the former-Fairfax press, the Guardian, the ABC, etc. etc. etc.? How is it that more voters believe what they read in pay-for-service media and pay-TV than they do in zero-price media?