If these bogans weren’t forgotten before, they should be now

‘Go back to Kirribilli’: Morrison heckled by angry residents in Cobargo.

Some local residents were unhappy to see the PM on his visit.

“So many people here have lost their homes,” one woman said to Mr Morrison on Thursday as she refused to shake his hand before he grabbed it.

“We need more help,” she told the Prime Minister as he walked away.

The woman attempted to follow Mr Morrison, but was stopped by Bega Valley councillor, Tony Allen.

“You’re an idiot! Who votes Liberal around here? Nobody,” a man yelled.

“You’re not welcome you [expletive],” someone yelled as the Mr Morrison walked back to his car.

“Go back to Kirribilli. We might burn that down! I don’t see Kirribilli burning after the fireworks!” another man shouted.

As Mr Morrison hopped into his car, a woman turned to the camera to say that the town had been “forgotten”.

“This is not fair, we are totally forgotten about down here – every single time this area has a flood or fire, we get nothing,” she said.

“If we were Sydney, if we were North Coast, we would be flooded with donations and emergency relief.”

In a separate incident, Mr Morrison tried to shake a firefighter’s hand but was rejected.

“I don’t really want to shake your hand mate,” the firefighter told the PM.