If these bogans weren’t forgotten before, they should be now

‘Go back to Kirribilli’: Morrison heckled by angry residents in Cobargo.
Some local residents were unhappy to see the PM on his visit.
“So many people here have lost their homes,” one woman said to Mr Morrison on Thursday as she refused to shake his hand before he grabbed it.
“We need more help,” she told the Prime Minister as he walked away.
The woman attempted to follow Mr Morrison, but was stopped by Bega Valley councillor, Tony Allen.
“You’re an idiot! Who votes Liberal around here? Nobody,” a man yelled.
“You’re not welcome you [expletive],” someone yelled as the Mr Morrison walked back to his car.
“Go back to Kirribilli. We might burn that down! I don’t see Kirribilli burning after the fireworks!” another man shouted.
As Mr Morrison hopped into his car, a woman turned to the camera to say that the town had been “forgotten”.
“This is not fair, we are totally forgotten about down here – every single time this area has a flood or fire, we get nothing,” she said.
“If we were Sydney, if we were North Coast, we would be flooded with donations and emergency relief.”
In a separate incident, Mr Morrison tried to shake a firefighter’s hand but was rejected.
“I don’t really want to shake your hand mate,” the firefighter told the PM.
If the fireman can’t do his job without behaving like an adolescent for the cameras, maybe he belongs in the kitchen helping the ladies make sandwiches. What we’re seeing during this fire crisis is two Australias: the old Australia whose firemen and voluntary combatants go about their difficult work very willingly and proudly – blaming nobody and not looking for attention. The new Australia, however, is a country of emotional whiners, cargo-cultists, hysterical witch-hunters and smirking media slanderers. The last-named group – journalistic fire-bugs – has deliberately propagated incendiary loathing of Scott Morrison.
Why? Because their phony narrative of Unprecedented Catastrophe must have the (conservative) villain they think it deserves. Meanwhile, the Labor and Greens politicians whose fetish for unkempt scrub has now caused the destruction of hundreds of properties – and killed people – watch on. Their first thought is always the same: “How can we use this to promote ‘climate change’ and wedge the LNP in urban electorates?”
And MSM gleefully join in.
Yep, and the gullible will lap it all up like the good sheeple that they are.
Di Natale is conspicuous by his absence.
On holiday?
Now there’s a politician whose party bears some actual blame for the current condition of our bushland.
Hiding under a cafe table, in inner city Melbourne, dreading the arrival of the lynch mob.
And then there’s Andrew Constance, New South Wales Minister for Transport quoted in the press as saying Morrison “the welcome he probably deserved” – this from a supposed Liberal!
This behaviour does not fill me with the urge to donate.
He’s right though, Morrison is an idiot … and I can understand why people get shitty about any politician turning up for a quick photo-op then pissing off without trace. Morrison should have stayed on holidays, and sent a short message that it has never been the job of the Commonwealth to handle land management issues.
By the way, not all bogans are as thick and nasty as this lot. Many bogans have a modicum of common sense.
I’ve written my views on all of this climate crap and the bushfires, for what it’s worth. I live in the midst of all of this, know the High Country and think I have a better feel for it all than the inner-city Greens and the local Green filth.
The angry fellow that got himself on the news for this story has, like others, chosen to live in an isolated small community with limited access and services, both the responsibility of the state government. As these almost off the grid areas have limited employment opportunities he naturally decided to have 6 children that he whines he is now not sure how he can feed, perhaps others taxpayers need to tip more into his kitty? He does, of course, have the opportunity to choose a local council but this one seems to be like many others that have neglected their bush safety and fire mitigation role but he is not putting his hand up to volunteer for fire duties it appears. So when the inevitable fire calamity happens and getting help on site is difficult his first thought is to pile on the PM. Seriously!
Across Australia, those blaming ScoMo would be better directing their anger at those who voted in local government elections for Greens candidates. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are not one and the same.
Disgraceful.
The locals may not vote for or even like whoever is PM, but they should at least treat his office with the respect, especially under such circumstances.
Even Labor PMs.
Bogans are generally very good people.
These are tree change ferals.
Methinks you are correct.
When I was younger (thirty and more years ago) Australians used to talk about “whinging Poms.”
Australians are now world champion whingers, despite having the best of everything.
As I have said before, the PM might as well have stayed on vacation in Hawaii; he can’t win either way, whatever he does.
Well written, currencylad. All I hear on their ABC is how our PM was treated. They are milking it for all it’s worth and giving airtime to “I’m not going to politicise the situation, but…” Albanese, who is kicking Morrison as hard as he can.
