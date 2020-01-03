She bravely rallied NZ around the gate after the horse bolted

Sam Clench at leftist news.com: Jacinda Ardern showed Scott Morrison how to lead during a national crisis.

The Prime Minister seems to think it is his job, first and foremost, to reassure the country; to act as though everything is under control and there is no reason to panic …

Just like Churchill and Roosevelt, then. Mmkay. Tell us what real leadership looks like, Sam …

Ms Ardern faced her own crisis after the Christchurch terror attack in March. Fifty-one people were shot dead and another 49 were injured. Her country was reeling. The New Zealand Prime Minister’s response was firm and decisive. A matter of hours after the attack, she made a blunt announcement. “I can tell you one thing right now. Our gun laws will change,” she said. Her gun reforms passed parliament less than a month later, by a vote of 119-1.

So in the 17 months after she assumed office, Ardern did nothing about gun laws until it was too late. Choice.

Yesterday at Catallaxy … I have a theory about the hysteria over ScoMo taking too long to cut his holiday and fly back to Australia and “do something”. I call it the Jacinda Protocol, named of course in honour of that Kiwi wonder-woman, Jacinda Ardern, who, along with her trusty hijab and super cuddle powers, led her nation to a perpetual state of eternal harmony. The Jacinda Protocol states: In the event of any emergency or disaster where there is noticeable loss, it is incumbent on the Prime Minister of the day to don the appropriate garb of the affected community and to administer official “hugs”. ScoMo was not on site quick enough, dressed in yellow turnout gear and RM Williams boots and giving out government sanctioned cuddles and kissing away the boo boos. And because of that, thousands will now suffer unimaginable PTSD, all because Morrison wanted to catch one more wave. He could have single-handedly prevented immeasurable trauma just by wrapping his arms around someone and looking forlorn into the camera lens. – Nighthawk the Elder