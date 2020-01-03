Talk about chutzpah

Got to love the Liberal NSW state MP who is a member of the actual government which has responsibility for police, fire, emergency, land management, forestry, national parks etc etc lambasting Morrison.
Breathtaking.
-
-
Photios and his cabal of girly men puppets are revolting.
I voted informal in the lower house last NSW state election. How right I was.
I’m sure there are lots of local council members currently blame shifting to the NSW state government.
This turkey’s opprobrium would be better directed at his Cabinet colleague David Elliott – NSW Emergency Services Minister and the one politician in the country who has direct responsibility for the response to the NSW bushfires – who has been holidaying in Europe while his state burns.
Jack the Insider has a thoughtful piece in The Oz.
Bushfire blame game is often misplaced
Makes Nero Nixon look like a rank amateur.
Is there not a relieving minister in his planned absence?
There are brainless fuckwits in every political party in our State and Federal parliaments but when you add in disloyalty to your party then it is time to say to that particular tool that you will not be re-endorsed.
Elliott was here for the North NSW fires deserved break.
Matt Kean is minister for forests.
Kean is MIA. MSM not after Kean.
Kean is ‘green’.
The critic is minister for Sydney light rail chaos. Kettle pot.
The Alinsky tactics in the comments section of The Australian is fascinating to behold. These people are highly organised, morally bankrupt and completely without any hesitation in telling barefaced lies.