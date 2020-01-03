Talk about chutzpah

Posted on 2:59 pm, January 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Got to love the Liberal NSW state MP who is a member of the actual government which has responsibility for police, fire, emergency, land management, forestry, national parks etc etc lambasting Morrison.

Breathtaking.

Spider in comments

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Talk about chutzpah

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #3279748, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Photios and his cabal of girly men puppets are revolting.

  2. miltonf
    #3279776, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    I voted informal in the lower house last NSW state election. How right I was.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3279793, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    I’m sure there are lots of local council members currently blame shifting to the NSW state government.

  4. John 64
    #3279799, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    This turkey’s opprobrium would be better directed at his Cabinet colleague David Elliott – NSW Emergency Services Minister and the one politician in the country who has direct responsibility for the response to the NSW bushfires – who has been holidaying in Europe while his state burns.

    Jack the Insider has a thoughtful piece in The Oz.

    Bushfire blame game is often misplaced

    People are angry, some are bereft, others, if not frightened, are deeply anxious as another horror day looms. It is understandable that blame is being heaved all over the place.

    Much of it is misplaced but there is at least one figure at state government level in New South Wales who should expect to pay a heavy price not for the fires but for an abject failure to meet any reasonable standards of public service in the face of them.

    NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott flew out of the state when it was burning. He remained absent during the devastation in the state’s south coast on Wednesday. If reports are accurate, he will return to Sydney today, having cut his holiday short.

    That he opted to jet off on a European holiday is an astonishing abrogation of his duties at a critical time for the state. If an Emergency Services Minister absents himself during a time of emergency, there seems little point in having one.

    It has been reported Premier Berejiklian urged all her ministers to remain if not in Sydney than at least within the state over the holiday period. Obviously not everyone was listening. Her deputy, National Party leader, John Barilaro flew off to the Old Dart.

    Before we start the tedious what-aboutery, there are no parallels with the Prime Minister, state premiers in Queensland or Victoria or the Deputy Premier in New South Wales taking their holidays. As Police and Emergency Services Minister, Elliott is an intrinsic part of the command structure and performs a specific liaison between government and emergency service operations. He is also responsible for overseeing resource allocation and relevant spending and budgeting issues as they arise in times of emergency.

    For Elliott, there cannot be any coming back from it politically. How can he now he seamlessly appear up the back doing noddies while the RFS Commissioner provides a televised briefing to the people of New South Wales? How can he now in good faith be part of central command going forward? How can he now tour places like Batemans Bay or Cobargo or Bermagui or Lake Conjola and console people who have lost everything? What’s he going to do, hand out souvenirs from Paris?

    It’s a hopeless situation. Elliott should resign the moment his plane hits the tarmac at Sydney Airport and if he doesn’t, he should be sacked. And if either of those things doesn’t happen, we can only conclude that Premier Berejiklian’s grasp on power is a lot shakier than even her political foes could have imagined.

    Makes Nero Nixon look like a rank amateur.

  5. a reader
    #3279822, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Is there not a relieving minister in his planned absence?

  6. Robbo
    #3279827, posted on January 3, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    There are brainless fuckwits in every political party in our State and Federal parliaments but when you add in disloyalty to your party then it is time to say to that particular tool that you will not be re-endorsed.

  7. stackja
    #3279833, posted on January 3, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Elliott was here for the North NSW fires deserved break.
    Matt Kean is minister for forests.
    Kean is MIA. MSM not after Kean.
    Kean is ‘green’.

  8. stackja
    #3279837, posted on January 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    The critic is minister for Sydney light rail chaos. Kettle pot.

  9. Keith Forwheels
    #3279839, posted on January 3, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    The Alinsky tactics in the comments section of The Australian is fascinating to behold. These people are highly organised, morally bankrupt and completely without any hesitation in telling barefaced lies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.