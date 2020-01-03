The year has certainly started like a lion

“BOMB-O-GRAM FOR GENERAL SOLEIMANI!” Iraqi TV: Iranian military commander General Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike. “Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said.”

Weird, just after the Iranians attacked our embassy, the senior guys behind it get personally whacked by an “airstrike” of unexplained origin. Whatever could have happened?

UPDATE: Oh, this is sweet. Pointed out in the comments, Khamenei to Trump: “You can’t do anything.” Oh?

ANOTHER UPDATE: Trump Authorized Strike That Killed Iran’s Soleimani: Pentagon. Iraqi paramilitary commander also dead in attack on Baghdad airport road; group accuses U.S.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. I’ll bet Trump has the next step gamed out, too. The Iranians still seem to think they’re dealing with Obama, or post-2005 G.W. Bush.

MORE: Oops! Trump undermines another journalistic prediction.

STILL MORE: Nice to have a president who isn’t too fearful to strike:

I’ve wondered here before why the Bush Administration was so wimpy with regard to Iran starting in 2005. (It was easier — *cough* Valerie Jarrett *cough* — to see why the Obama Administration was). But it’s good that Trump isn’t.

MORE STILL: