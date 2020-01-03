Watch your six, Sam Neill

A very unladylike Laura Tingle to a mild critic of the ABC (who helps pay her gargantuan salary):
“Go fuck yourself.”
Self-appointed weather Beria, Malcolm Turnbull, breaks out an emoji and swoons with admiration.
So much for the ABC’s social media policy!
Yeah same mob who complain ‘politics is broken’. Because they lost.
Sad losers who have no respect for the democratic outcome.
And of course Sam spruiks TheirABC.
Some great men can make a lot of money and some men become great when they make a lot of money or come into it. Some are great without it…
Turnbull on the other hand would be nothing without his money.
Utterly pathetic and shameful of the entire country and the non-left that we ever let him become PM.
So the “Miserable ghost” is still haunting the corridors of piwer.
Couldn’t even tell the truth about his future intentions.
As I wrote yesterday (or perhaps the day before?): if a player in the right position does not screenshot that tweet, link Labor/Year Zeros to the ABC (they support that offensive, elitist attitude towards the ordinary Australian), and then make good use of it during an election campaign, an opportunity will go begging.
I’ve previously written that there needs to be a means of making political support for the ABC a public-relations poison, therefore (after a lot more work), weakening the behemoth’s support structure prior to a neat double-tap. I won’t hold my breath waiting for the cold-blooded political assassin we desperately need, however.
l don’t mind them being a Left wing organisation and putting on programs that cater to their demographic. After all it’s about 10% of the population who feel the same.
But I don’t like the foul language and abusive personalities.
In the workforce you would be reprimanded and perhaps lose your job. I guess Ms Tingle feels safe.
Ita Buttrose must approve of it, one can only surmise.