Comeback Karl bets what remains of credibility on PM hatred

Posted on 9:28 pm, January 4, 2020 by currencylad

Then gets bashed in comments: ‘He needs to step up and take control’: Karl Stefanovic slams Scott Morrison.

3 Responses to Comeback Karl bets what remains of credibility on PM hatred

  1. stackja
    #3281340, posted on January 4, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Karl is literally incredible. He leaves me incredulous.

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3281354, posted on January 4, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Slowmo should stop being a punchingbag. He should grow some balls and announce that land management is a state competency, blast both state and local government for allowing fire loads to build up, tell them that they are on their own, tell the media to fuck off, ask whiners how he’s supposed to stop a firestorm created by the polocies they keep causing through their voting paterns, go back on holiday and have a few drinks. Oh and when all the dust and smoke settles use those federal environment powers to go after the councils who won’t allow clearage of the buildup. Any fires that spread on to federal land should be fair game.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3281355, posted on January 4, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    The very premise that the PM has control over the state emergency services or local council management issues & failures is preposterous.
    This MSM campaign is not about any form of accountability – but the laying of blame.

    They couldn’t do that with Abbott – because he was & is out actually fighting the fires.
    They wouldn’t do that to Turnbull – because he was and is out fighting for future banker’s profits.
    & Just yesterday Albo was spruiking his agenda ‘at the cricket’ – rather than being toe to toe with the RFS.

    When your only target is Scomo, for an infidelity repeated by the actual Ministers and Premiers responsible – then your agenda is laid bare.

    But – as they say, seeing is believing – which is what they want!

