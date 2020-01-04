Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
Meta
Open Forum: January 4, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Gold
Happy First Saturday of the year 🙂
Go Trump!
4th
4th!
I haven’t been able to access the open thread for almost an hour. And it’s so slow to load.
A song
Is it any better?
Scoma should have told the bogans who were critical of him to get a job
The fire fighter who refused to shake the PM’s hand was an ignoramus!
This has been the most extreme cold weather for the first three days of the year in Perth in living memory.
ScoMo must stop this.
Just remember, 3 months ago government bureaucrats refused FOI requests of fuel load level information when they were known to be extreme for a huge proportion of Victoria.
This information was prohibited from being shown to people who are now dead.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.weeklytimesnow.com.au/news/victoria/fuel-loads-hit-new-extreme-across-australias-highest-firerisk-zone/news-story/b2a4efb080e6d6b5c290272168e1c844
Winston Smith – I sent you an email
Is it any better?
Hello, Peter. Muah! I can’t access the old open thread. Probably a good thing. Still taking ages to load. Is overburdened around?
Fifty-ninth. Aaaand…
g’night.
For Overburdened.
Don’t believe her sweet talk, Overburdened,
The truth about the object of our affections.
Posted on the other thread but people couldn’t get through.
I hope so, Lovely Lady.
We were having a great time planning a duel over you.
Anyway, night all – a double Scotch and bed with a book. It’s been ten years and five days since we were burned out – house and all – the fuel load is back to where it was then – and the local Greenies, most of who have moved here since, run bawling to the Shire whenever they hear a chainsaw. Fuck them all.
Is 16 impressive?
No need to fight. Make love not war. PS. Can you tell Numbers that.
Great song, Peter. Mmmmmm
Kangaroo Island up in flames.
SHY to the rescue?
My compliments, JD and thank you. I’ve seen a Turkish belly dancer “shake her booty” in an Istanbul nightclub, and I’ll remember the experience for a long time to come.
I’ve always detested belly dancing.
Until now.
A bit late, but yeah
Most of them were more belly than dancer.
Bit like the newly reinvented “burlesque” dancers.
Have posted this before. Probably not a popular version of belly dancing amongst the wowsers.
Anyhoo
Thanks Steve.
But please, no more songs about Overburdened.
It’s already hard enough, competing with him.
Check this out, Peter.
In memory of my Scots ancestors – evicted from their small holdings during the Highland Clearances, marched down to the nearest seaport, told “The Laird has been pleased to pay for your passages to Australia”, and “put on the ship” to Australia then and there.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#3280289, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:31 am
About the belly dancer. She is Is-real-i. Probably related to Ellie somewhere along the line.
If Maria in Cuba danced like that for Dr BG, we will not get him back!!
It’s already hard enough, competing with him.
There is no competition! We are a threesome.
😎
Thanks again, Steve. That was one of hose strange, mystical performances.
In some inexplicable way they are just as good with the sound turned off.
Careful Loveliness,
We may just want to take you up on it.
Meanwhile.. for Dr B and Pete MV
top fiddy
She’s good.