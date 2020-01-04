Open Forum: January 4, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, January 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
36 Responses to Open Forum: January 4, 2020

  2. JD
    #3280267, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Happy First Saturday of the year 🙂

  6. Ellie
    #3280272, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:06 am

    I haven’t been able to access the open thread for almost an hour. And it’s so slow to load.

    A song

  7. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280273, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Is it any better?

  8. Rossini
    #3280274, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Scoma should have told the bogans who were critical of him to get a job
    The fire fighter who refused to shake the PM’s hand was an ignoramus!

  9. jupes
    #3280275, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:08 am

    This has been the most extreme cold weather for the first three days of the year in Perth in living memory.

    ScoMo must stop this.

  10. Hydra
    #3280276, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Just remember, 3 months ago government bureaucrats refused FOI requests of fuel load level information when they were known to be extreme for a huge proportion of Victoria.

    This information was prohibited from being shown to people who are now dead.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.weeklytimesnow.com.au/news/victoria/fuel-loads-hit-new-extreme-across-australias-highest-firerisk-zone/news-story/b2a4efb080e6d6b5c290272168e1c844

  11. Fat Tony
    #3280277, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Winston Smith – I sent you an email

  12. Ellie
    #3280278, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Is it any better?

    Hello, Peter. Muah! I can’t access the old open thread. Probably a good thing. Still taking ages to load. Is overburdened around?

  13. Muddy
    #3280279, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Fifty-ninth. Aaaand…
    g’night.

  14. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280280, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:17 am

    For Overburdened.

    Don’t believe her sweet talk, Overburdened,
    The truth about the object of our affections.
    Posted on the other thread but people couldn’t get through.

  15. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280282, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:20 am

    I hope so, Lovely Lady.
    We were having a great time planning a duel over you.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3280283, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Anyway, night all – a double Scotch and bed with a book. It’s been ten years and five days since we were burned out – house and all – the fuel load is back to where it was then – and the local Greenies, most of who have moved here since, run bawling to the Shire whenever they hear a chainsaw. Fuck them all.

  17. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3280284, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Is 16 impressive?

  18. Ellie
    #3280285, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:23 am

    No need to fight. Make love not war. PS. Can you tell Numbers that.

  19. Ellie
    #3280287, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Great song, Peter. Mmmmmm

  20. stackja
    #3280288, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Kangaroo Island up in flames.
    SHY to the rescue?

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3280289, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Happy First Saturday of the year 🙂

    My compliments, JD and thank you. I’ve seen a Turkish belly dancer “shake her booty” in an Istanbul nightclub, and I’ll remember the experience for a long time to come.

  22. Adam
    #3280291, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:33 am

    I’ve always detested belly dancing.

    Until now.

  25. Nob
    #3280296, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Adam
    #3280291, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:33 am
    I’ve always detested belly dancing

    Most of them were more belly than dancer.

    Bit like the newly reinvented “burlesque” dancers.

  26. Ellie
    #3280299, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:52 am

    Have posted this before. Probably not a popular version of belly dancing amongst the wowsers.
    Anyhoo

  27. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280300, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Thanks Steve.
    But please, no more songs about Overburdened.
    It’s already hard enough, competing with him.

  28. Steve trickler
    #3280301, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Check this out, Peter.



  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3280305, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:05 am

    In memory of my Scots ancestors – evicted from their small holdings during the Highland Clearances, marched down to the nearest seaport, told “The Laird has been pleased to pay for your passages to Australia”, and “put on the ship” to Australia then and there.

  30. JD
    #3280307, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3280289, posted on January 4, 2020 at 12:31 am

    About the belly dancer. She is Is-real-i. Probably related to Ellie somewhere along the line.
    If Maria in Cuba danced like that for Dr BG, we will not get him back!!

  31. Ellie
    #3280308, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:06 am

    It’s already hard enough, competing with him.

    There is no competition! We are a threesome.
    😎

  32. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280309, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Thanks again, Steve. That was one of hose strange, mystical performances.
    In some inexplicable way they are just as good with the sound turned off.

  33. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3280310, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Careful Loveliness,
    We may just want to take you up on it.

  34. Mindfree
    #3280311, posted on January 4, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Meanwhile.. for Dr B and Pete MV

