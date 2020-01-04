The murky and convoluted politics of the power industry + Tony Thomas, Jo Nova & Alan Moran

Michael Shellenberger has emerged as one of the most cogent commentators on energy issues and a great supporter of nuclear energy. This represents a major change of course from the time he was 30 when he was dedicated to addressing climate change by way of renewable energy. The piece originally appeared in Quillette in February 2019 titled “Why renewables can’t save the planet.”

It is great all the way through and one of the “must reads” in the field. The piece that promoted the title of this post occurred towards the end.

The problem with nuclear is that it is unpopular, a victim of a 50 year-long concerted effort by fossil fuel, renewable energy, anti-nuclear weapons campaigners, and misanthropic environmentalists to ban the technology.

In response, the nuclear industry suffers battered wife syndrome, and constantly apologizes for its best attributes, from its waste to its safety.

Lately, the nuclear industry has promoted the idea that, in order to deal with climate change, “we need a mix of clean energy sources,” including solar, wind and nuclear. It was something I used to believe, and say, in part because it’s what people want to hear. The problem is that it’s not true.

France shows that moving from mostly nuclear electricity to a mix of nuclear and renewables results in more carbon emissions, due to using more natural gas, and higher prices, to the unreliability of solar and wind.

Oil and gas investors know this, which is why they made a political alliance with renewables companies, and why oil and gas companies have been spending millions of dollars on advertisements promoting solar, and funneling millions of dollars to said environmental groups to provide public relations cover.

He concludes. Now that we know that renewables can’t save the planet, are we really going to stand by and let them destroy it?

