Batt Man Begins

2013: Kevin Rudd’s role in insulation batts debacle revisited.

The home insulation scheme was launched in early 2009 by Mr Rudd who wanted it to generate economic stimulus, support jobs and small business, and improve the energy efficiency of homes.

Its initial budget was $2.8bn, but within weeks an internal risk-assessment, commissioned from law firm Minter Ellison, had identified “19 extreme and high level risks” that without mitigation would adversely affect the delivery of the scheme.

The risks, including fraud and safety, were not properly mitigated and four installers died in five months. In early 2010, tens of millions of dollars were spent making homes safe again, while the scheme was abruptly closed.

The legal documents quote named public servants, including a senior figure in Mr Garrett’s department who allegedly asked one of Mr Rudd’s top aides: “Is there any way of delaying this scheme while we sort installer training, safety standards – that sort of thing?”

The Rudd aide’s reply is quoted as: “The Prime Minister wants it started now and it’s very difficult to argue with a Prime Minister with a 76 per cent approval rating.”

In another alleged conversation, a department project officer discloses to a company representative: “We expect houses will burn down.”

A company operator, Matthew Hannam, states that he told one of the key public servants: “You’re going to kill people if you let (untrained) installers in from outside the industry.”