Batt Man Begins

Today: Rudd says PM unfit for job after Liberal Party bushfire ad.
2013: Kevin Rudd’s role in insulation batts debacle revisited.
The home insulation scheme was launched in early 2009 by Mr Rudd who wanted it to generate economic stimulus, support jobs and small business, and improve the energy efficiency of homes.
Its initial budget was $2.8bn, but within weeks an internal risk-assessment, commissioned from law firm Minter Ellison, had identified “19 extreme and high level risks” that without mitigation would adversely affect the delivery of the scheme.
The risks, including fraud and safety, were not properly mitigated and four installers died in five months. In early 2010, tens of millions of dollars were spent making homes safe again, while the scheme was abruptly closed.
The legal documents quote named public servants, including a senior figure in Mr Garrett’s department who allegedly asked one of Mr Rudd’s top aides: “Is there any way of delaying this scheme while we sort installer training, safety standards – that sort of thing?”
The Rudd aide’s reply is quoted as: “The Prime Minister wants it started now and it’s very difficult to argue with a Prime Minister with a 76 per cent approval rating.”
In another alleged conversation, a department project officer discloses to a company representative: “We expect houses will burn down.”
A company operator, Matthew Hannam, states that he told one of the key public servants: “You’re going to kill people if you let (untrained) installers in from outside the industry.”
Kevin Krudd…the most popular IDIOT to ever hold office in OZ.
I apologise to any idiots out there who are offended by association with Krudd.
The whole caper was bogus from the start.
There also appears (ed) to be a lot of arse-covering involved.
Firstly, all but the most terminally thick or desperately unskilled would be using heavy-duty staplers in close proximity to LIVE wiring and whilst working with metal-foil insulation material.
Aust / NZ standards? What were they BEFORE this caper as opposed to current ones? Not that a bunch of words on paper have the power of physical compulsion. Look at ANY law and then look ate the “offence” rate.
The number of businesses eking a living out of retro-fitting existing structures with insulation pre-Rudd would have been minimal.
Furthermore, a lot of the effectiveness of insulation in ceilings is dependent on air-flow, or lack thereof: If you are trying to keep the house warm, air movement in the ceiling space must be minimized, if cooling, you need to keep cycling out the air being heated by the solar radiation striking the roof.
There was a VEY good reason for the development of the classic “Queenslander” house: off the ground, (also slows down the termites), wide verandahs and high (ten to twelve feet) ceilings. Whether the insulation is placed on the ceiling or flush against the underside of the actual roof is actually important, as well. Then, there are the WALLS, about which nobody seems to care. Windows, doorways…?
NOT rocket surgery at all, but the lure of the loot had the usual consequences; Death and destruction, for starters. Then there was the “spillage” during this grand redistribution of the tax-payers “hard-earned”.
Also from a technical standpoint, the requirements in Cairns are a lot different from those applicable in Hobart. But, as usual, one-size MUST fit ALL, or else!
What a schmozzel. Mates of mine (fairly new Chinese immigrants) were offered a few grand if they could say they just installed the installation batts. They were already there when they bought the house. It seems this fraud was widespread in that community in western Sydney.
Rudd was isolated and unsociable. He was a completed protected species. Big Pete lived in his own world of self assured righteousness, a true garret.
How could he sleep while his batt-installers were burning?
Krudd himself and his bollard-headed nong of a Minister were both lethal fire -hazards.
A.L.P. – always blame the other guy for your own stuff-ups.
And it is that same little incompetent bad tempered peanut who criticises Scott Morrison. The arrogance and total lack of self awareness that Rudd continually exhibits is breathtaking. God knows what it is he sees when he looks into a mirror but it certainly isn’t what the vast majority of Australians see. What we see is a one of the world’s biggest wankers.
Happened also with investment properties in Brisbane where funds were paid and nothing installed. Was a bit of a racket between certain property managers & dodgy installation companies, usually done where owners were overseas and had no idea of any of it. Sign the form, get your kickback. Same thing with roofs after the hail storms and insurance fraud. It never really ends, it just gets reflected in higher costs for honest people.
76%?
I realise that he had high support between the time he assumed office and his policies taking effect (there is time between the lightning flash and thunder), but 3 out of 4 people approving?
Rudd, despite his pretensions to being a statesman, was the ultimate practitioner of vacuous all spin no substance politics.
There’s a great piece by Martin Isles over at Mike Smith, in which Isles argues that Morrison should just stop playing the media:s game, which he can’t win anyway. Take a leaf out of Trump’s book, in other words. And do something about the ABC while he’s at it.
I suspect Krudd chortled to himself when he realised ScoMo had no Ida about being Prime Ministerial – no shots of him carrying an empty suitcase over his head in a disaster zone amidst thick suffocating orange hued smoke, or supporting an unconscious man’s ankle, tagging along, while other men are carrying him bodily out of a church.