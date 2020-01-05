If she can segue from Ramsey to Neill, anything’s possible

Laura Tingle: Are the bushfires Scott Morrison’s Hurricane Katrina moment that he can’t live down?

“It is estimated that the fires to date represent between half to two-thirds of Australia’s annual emissions budget.”

An 1180 word article on the alleged ineptitude of Scott Morrison and she doesn’t once mention the death toll. Tingle thinks afflicted Australians are gathered around the charred remains of their bungalows (or loved ones) discussing the Paris Agreement.