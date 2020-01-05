If she can segue from Ramsey to Neill, anything’s possible

Laura Tingle: Are the bushfires Scott Morrison’s Hurricane Katrina moment that he can’t live down?
“It is estimated that the fires to date represent between half to two-thirds of Australia’s annual emissions budget.”
An 1180 word article on the alleged ineptitude of Scott Morrison and she doesn’t once mention the death toll. Tingle thinks afflicted Australians are gathered around the charred remains of their bungalows (or loved ones) discussing the Paris Agreement.
L Tingle still f’ing the news.
The effects of Hurricane Katrina were amplified by state government inaction, but blamed on the Republican President. Eerily parallel circumstances with the current fires.
Katrina didn’t make much difference to Bush. He got his two terms and done.
ScoMo could always Twatter to her “go f*** yourself”. He could have a word in Ita’ ear. He could cut funding to the ABC. But he won’t. And he’ll be replaced before the next election.
This type firstly mention the wildlife toll – with wild guess numbers which tends to be way over-inflated. Human toll and property will get a mention if there is space. Perhaps.
I can help LaTingle out …
Australia bushfires: Arsonists guilty of ‘mass murder’ says PM
Australia bushfires death toll may reach 200
“What do you say about anyone like that [an arsonist]? There’s no words to describe it, other than it’s mass murder.”
If only Rudd had done something more, Morrison wouldn’t be having these bushfires.
Billions of animals and birds killed because the green activists forced cancellation of most control burning and prevent hazard clearing. Controlled fuel reduction burns are milder and more localised so the fauna can get out of the way.
So Ms Tingle what do you say to the green activists who caused this carnage eh? But maybe if you give a donation to the WWF’s koala appeal your conscience will be assuaged.