More irrefutable evidence of climate change

Posted on 9:32 am, January 6, 2020 by currencylad

Elderly SA man, 79, is charged with intentionally lighting blazes.

  1. Karabar
    #3283276, posted on January 6, 2020 at 9:50 am

    ‘Climate Change’ is ubiquitous.
    I was hauling firewood last week and with good fortune discovered several broken bolts which attach the towbar assembly to the chassis of my ute.
    No drama. Just replaced the bolts with grade 9 high strength bolts.
    Next load the trailer plug became disengaged from the socket and dragged on the highway.
    It is difficult to explain the reason for either of these incidents; until one considers CLIMATE CHANGE.
    As was the casewith the witches of old, who could be burned at the stake, everything bad is caused by CLIMATE CHANGE.

  2. mem
    #3283280, posted on January 6, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Julie Bishop comes out to castigate our PM and our climate policy.She is a shill for Turnbull and the Greens. and of course Di Natali wades in as well. Go away you horrible people. It is you that should hang your heads in shame. Of course this has been pumped up by media trying to put pressure on our government to promote the globalist cause.
    “Former foreign minister Julie Bishop says Australia needs to show global leadership on climate change in response to the bushfire crisis.”https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/breaking-news/need-for-climate-change-leadership-bishop/news-story/de74d206333afdb90c9e99c92790cef3

  4. stackja
    #3283282, posted on January 6, 2020 at 9:57 am

    More CLIMATE CHANGE

    Man using power tools charged for allegedly sparking large fire near Sydney
    AAP
    Monday, 6 January 2020 7:34 am

    He was given a notice to attend Mt Druitt Local Court on February 19.
    He is accused of failing to comply with a total fire ban order.

  5. mem
    #3283286, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:03 am

    And here is more evidence of man made warming, Tasmania Police have charged a 35-year-old man from Mangana in Tasmania’s north-east with unlawfully starting a fire on a day of total fire ban. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-04/man-charged-with-unlawfully-starting-fire-in-tasmania/11841018

  6. stackja
    #3283288, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:04 am

    mem
    #3283280, posted on January 6, 2020 at 9:54 am
    Julie Bishop

    Greens leader Richard Di Natale is not impressed.

  7. Val Majkus
    #3283291, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:07 am

    yet more evidence … We don’t just have a bushfire crisis. We have an arson crisis, too …
    the article links media reports relating to this bushfire season but there is also an interesting excerpt

    This is nothing new; as ecological criminologist Paul Read wrote back in November:

    A 2015 satellite analysis of 113,000 fires from 1997-2009 confirmed what we had known for some time – 40 per cent of fires are deliberately lit, another 47 per cent accidental. This generally matches previous data published a decade earlier that about half of all fires were suspected or deliberate arson, and 37 per cent accidental. Combined, they reach the same conclusion: 87 per cent are man-made…

  8. Roger
    #3283292, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Elderly SA man, 79, is charged with intentionally lighting blazes.

    There are some evil people out there.

    And I’m not just referring to the Greens.

  9. Elderly White Man From Skipton
    #3283295, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Given the number of people directly affected by this, it would be appreciated if a little civility could be applied to discussion of causes and so on. Anyone close to the actual events knows that the intensity and extent of these fires is unusual and is associated with the lack of moisture in land and air from the long dry plus the temperatures.
    It is a sad truth that most bush fires are started by humans, like the idiot who starting backburning at Araluen – leading to the fire that now reaches Mittagong.
    Ideology will not solve anything and divisive debates will only enrage people even more.

  10. thefrollickingmole
    #3283298, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Ideology will not solve anything and divisive debates will only enrage people even more.

    Put through the translator it reads: “any resistance to what I consider good policy is unreasonable”..
    As usual.

  11. stackja
    #3283300, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Their ABC:

    The bushfire crisis has given the Government a political ‘out’ to its climate change problem
    By Frank Jotzo
    Posted about 5 hours ago

    This is all quite obvious to most of our young people, and that is where things will turn.

    For those who see their future in peril, climate change action is not a left-right divisive issue, but one of common sense.

    The pressure and that will come from the young generation will sweep the climate nay-saying aside.

    So dear politicians of all stripes: get with sensible climate policy, or be left behind. Your legacy is at stake.

    Frank Jotzo is a professor at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy. He runs the Centre for Climate and Energy Policy.

  12. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3283310, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:24 am

    This is all quite obvious to most of our young people

    They are hysterical ahistorical illiterate innumerate anti-scientific imbeciles, whose bizarre animist obsessions should be mercilessly mocked and the evil stupid adults manipulating them tarred and feathered.

  13. Blair
    #3283311, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:25 am

    “A 2015 satellite analysis of 113,000 fires from 1997-2009 confirmed what we had known for some time – 40 per cent of fires are deliberately lit, another 47 per cent accidental.”
    So the increase in Global CO2 emissions has not lead to an increase in man-made fires?

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3283328, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Elderly SA man, 79, is charged with intentionally lighting blazes.

    For a guy that old to be doing it intentionally you have to think he has an agenda.
    And the other guy in the story is 31, which suggests the same.

  15. max
    #3283335, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:41 am

    And there’s more ……

    Elderly man arrested for lighting bushfires in South East; Second man arrested for lighting fires in Aldinga
    The Advertiser
    January 5, 2020 7:15pm
    A second arrest has been made over lighting fires in SA.

    A Reynella East man, 31, was arrested on Sunday morning, after police investigated two recent bushfires at Aldinga.

    The fires were believed to have been started in scrubland at Aldinga Beach Rd and the Esplanade, on December 28 – a severe bushfire risk day.

    Police charged the man with two counts of cause bushfire, acts to endanger life and fail to truly answer questions.

    His vehicle has also been seized for forensic examination.

  16. Blair
    #3283336, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:41 am

    “So dear politicians of all stripes: get with sensible climate policy, or be left behind. Your legacy is at stake.”
    Given Australia’s contribution to man-made global CO2 levels is bugger-all, just what sensible climate policies does the Professor believe Australian governments should adopt?

  17. a happy little debunker
    #3283355, posted on January 6, 2020 at 10:59 am

    mem @ 10:03 am

    Tasmania Police have charged a 35-year-old man from Mangana in Tasmania’s north-east

    But here’s the thing – this fellow has been charged with starting one fire. In a region where 7 fires have started – all within a 10 kilometre radius.

