More irrefutable evidence of climate change

Elderly SA man, 79, is charged with intentionally lighting blazes.
-
‘Climate Change’ is ubiquitous.
I was hauling firewood last week and with good fortune discovered several broken bolts which attach the towbar assembly to the chassis of my ute.
No drama. Just replaced the bolts with grade 9 high strength bolts.
Next load the trailer plug became disengaged from the socket and dragged on the highway.
It is difficult to explain the reason for either of these incidents; until one considers CLIMATE CHANGE.
As was the casewith the witches of old, who could be burned at the stake, everything bad is caused by CLIMATE CHANGE.
Julie Bishop comes out to castigate our PM and our climate policy.She is a shill for Turnbull and the Greens. and of course Di Natali wades in as well. Go away you horrible people. It is you that should hang your heads in shame. Of course this has been pumped up by media trying to put pressure on our government to promote the globalist cause.
“Former foreign minister Julie Bishop says Australia needs to show global leadership on climate change in response to the bushfire crisis.”https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/breaking-news/need-for-climate-change-leadership-bishop/news-story/de74d206333afdb90c9e99c92790cef3
Hopefully this link to the article is live
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/breaking-news/need-for-climate-change-leadership-bishop/news-story/de74d206333afdb90c9e99c92790cef3
More CLIMATE CHANGE
And here is more evidence of man made warming, Tasmania Police have charged a 35-year-old man from Mangana in Tasmania’s north-east with unlawfully starting a fire on a day of total fire ban. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-04/man-charged-with-unlawfully-starting-fire-in-tasmania/11841018
yet more evidence … We don’t just have a bushfire crisis. We have an arson crisis, too …
the article links media reports relating to this bushfire season but there is also an interesting excerpt
There are some evil people out there.
And I’m not just referring to the Greens.
Given the number of people directly affected by this, it would be appreciated if a little civility could be applied to discussion of causes and so on. Anyone close to the actual events knows that the intensity and extent of these fires is unusual and is associated with the lack of moisture in land and air from the long dry plus the temperatures.
It is a sad truth that most bush fires are started by humans, like the idiot who starting backburning at Araluen – leading to the fire that now reaches Mittagong.
Ideology will not solve anything and divisive debates will only enrage people even more.
Ideology will not solve anything and divisive debates will only enrage people even more.
Put through the translator it reads: “any resistance to what I consider good policy is unreasonable”..
As usual.
Their ABC:
…
They are hysterical ahistorical illiterate innumerate anti-scientific imbeciles, whose bizarre animist obsessions should be mercilessly mocked and the evil stupid adults manipulating them tarred and feathered.
“A 2015 satellite analysis of 113,000 fires from 1997-2009 confirmed what we had known for some time – 40 per cent of fires are deliberately lit, another 47 per cent accidental.”
So the increase in Global CO2 emissions has not lead to an increase in man-made fires?
For a guy that old to be doing it intentionally you have to think he has an agenda.
And the other guy in the story is 31, which suggests the same.
And there’s more ……
“So dear politicians of all stripes: get with sensible climate policy, or be left behind. Your legacy is at stake.”
Given Australia’s contribution to man-made global CO2 levels is bugger-all, just what sensible climate policies does the Professor believe Australian governments should adopt?
mem @ 10:03 am
But here’s the thing – this fellow has been charged with starting one fire. In a region where 7 fires have started – all within a 10 kilometre radius.