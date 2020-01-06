The Greiner landslide of 1988. A warning to Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison

At the March 1988 election, Nick Greiner led the Coalition to a landslide victory in NSW to end a long period of Labor rule under Neville Wran. The Coalition scored a swing of over 8 percent and took 22 seats from Labor, including several Labor heartland seats where the Coalition had not come close to winning in years.

It was not widely appreciated at the time that the main reason for the desertion of Labor voters in heartland seats was the unpopularity of the so-called economic rationalism of the Hawke-Keating administration. Of course all those seats went back to Labor as soon as the punters realised that Greiner was on the same track.

Boris Johnson is alert to the danger of losing his new supporters, hence the kind of open- wallet administration he has promised with the focus on spending in the north. As noted on Election night in May, Morrison did not gain seats by promising action on free speech, leftwing sabotage of education, abuse of the ABC charter or sensible climate and energy policy. It was about jobs for trade unionists in central Queensland and Bob Brown was probably the decisive influence.

It remains to be seen what the Coalition can do to retain those seats and also attend to things like red/green tape, the national debt and power prices.