Wow!

Posted on 2:20 pm, January 6, 2020 by Steve Kates

10 Responses to Wow!

  2. Robber Baron
    #3283618, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    That was funny because it was true.

  3. vlad
    #3283619, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Worth watching for the reaction from Cate Blanchett alone.

  4. stackja
    #3283623, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Will he get another invite?
    Did he mention Roman P and Woody A?

  5. Old School Conservative
    #3283625, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    “Shut up. I know he (Epstein) is your friend but I don’t care.”
    Fantastic.

  6. bemused
    #3283641, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    The Left tried to ban him from this one, but for some reason failed.

  7. RobK
    #3283643, posted on January 6, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Equal opportunity comedian.

  8. JohnJJJ
    #3283657, posted on January 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    The actors don’t care. As long as the cameras are on. They needed him to get an audience.

  9. Turtle
    #3283691, posted on January 6, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    The wisdom of the fool.

  10. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3283692, posted on January 6, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    I like him ,doesnt give stuff about the SJW tossers gives them a serve they rightly deserve .

