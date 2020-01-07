Stephen Hicks, Douglas Murray and The Madness of Crowds

Canadian libertarian philosopher Dr. Stephen Hicks is coming to Melbourne in March to offer some signposts in the mysterious cultural landscape of current-day political correctness and postmodernism. He will address options and strategies moving forward.

There is a special 20% discount for all events until Australia Day for Catallaxy members. Code: nomopomo

The website of Stephen Hicks. He has an incredibly wide range of cultural, philosophical and economic interests, so check it out!

Just ordered, Douglas Murray’s The Madness of Crowds. The blurb…

Douglas Murray fights the good fight for freedom of speech . ‘A truthful look at today’s most divisive issues’ – Jordan B. Peterson'[Murray’s] latest book is beyond brilliant and should be read, must be read, by everyone’ – Richard Dawkins. In his devastating new book The Madness of Crowds, Douglas Murray examines the twenty-first century’s most divisive issues: sexuality, gender, technology and race. He reveals the astonishing new culture wars playing out in our workplaces, universities, schools and homes in the names of social justice, identity politics and ‘intersectionality’.We are living through a postmodern era in which the grand narratives of religion and political ideology have collapsed. In their place have emerged a crusading desire to right perceived wrongs and a weaponization of identity, both accelerated by the new forms of social and news media. Narrow sets of interests now dominate the agenda as society becomes more and more tribal – and, as Murray shows, the casualties are mounting. Readers of all political persuasions cannot afford to ignore Murray’s masterfully argued and fiercely provocative book, in which he seeks to inject some sense into the discussion around this generation’s most complicated issues. He ends with an impassioned call for free speech, shared common values and sanity in an age of mass hysteria.