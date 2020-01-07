Green policies, & RE saves the world or maybe nuclear power

Review of Green policies. With the Greens in the news it is timely to have a look at the full suite of their policies. This is a chapter by chapter review of a The Greens: Policies, Reality and Consequences published a few years ago. The Doomlord wrote the chapter on Green economic policy.

From the chapter on Forests.

Consistent with the fashion of the times, there is an unprecedented surge in regulation in the forests [see the same in the fisheries in the next chapter]. He refers to Acts, codes and guidelines referring to vegetation and fauna, surface water, slopes, soils, rock outcrops, indigenous and heritage sites, fuel reduction, firefighting, feed and nesting trees, tracks and roads, health and safety, use of equipment and much else. “Greens’ policy is now passionately addresed to a non-problem – unsupervised access of the timber industry in Australian native forests”.



The result of locking away forests which used to be productively used does not actually enhance their quality because that depends on good management. Without management exotic plants move in, like lantana and bitou bush, likewise feral animals. And the fires that consume the fuel that accumulates in the absence of controlled burning. Hoggett describes this as the elephent in the room, unmentinable in Green policy. The result is entirely predictable, like the mega fires of 2002-3. You could probably add the Victorian fires of recent memory, where Green councils refused to allow residents to take precautions.



The mega fires introduce an element of destruction of soil, wildlife and trees that far exceeds the impact of fires that burned in the past under the management practices that keep the level of fuel in check. They are a major unintended consequence of Green non-management.



Thanks to the stranglehold on forest production we starve in the midst of plenty. Domestic wood production peaked in 2000. “We export wood products worth $2.3B and we import $4.5B with the gap widening. We tap the forest resources of areas of the world that have a far greater need for conservation than we do ”.

Light relief, the suggestion that cheap RE will save the world from total disaster but we will still get 2C hotter and that will be catastrophic.

On the future of RE in North America:

The limiting factor of renewable energy is not just the cost of solar and wind installations, its the cost of making renewable energy dispatchable. Most winters in the Northern Hemisphere there are at least a few periods of bitterly cold winter high pressure weather systems, with very little wind over a vast area, and only a few short hours of sunlight to charge the frost covered solar cells.

A “few gas plants” won’t suffice as backup in such conditions, you need backup capacity which can supply 100% of winter peak demand, for at least a few weeks.

And on the disaster of a bit more heat.

As for two degrees making heatwaves unsurvivable, Noah has no idea what he is talking about. One of my first jobs was operating a heavy, hot plate hydraulic press inside a poorly ventilated chemical factory in Australia whose humid, fume filled interior routinely reached 130F / 55C during Summer, for most of the work day. The only thing you needed to do to “survive” this human induced heatwave was to dress lightly and drink rehydration fluid every 5 minutes.

Plenty of people right now, such as bakers, factory workers, miners, laundry workers, machine operators and many others, routinely work in such conditions.

Lets go nuclear to save the world.

From Lutz in previous comments, the number of nuclear power stations required for the world to go carbon neutral by 2050.

So the math here is simple: to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the world would need to deploy 3 Turkey Point nuclear plants worth of carbon-free energy every two days, starting tomorrow and continuing to 2050. At the same time, a Turkey Point nuclear plant worth of fossil fuels would need to be decommissioned every day, starting tomorrow and continuing to 2050.

I’ve found that some people don’t like the use of a nuclear power plant as a measuring stick. So we can substitute wind energy as a measuring stick. Net-zero carbon dioxide by 2050 would require the deployment of ~1500 wind turbines (2.5 MW) over ~300 square miles, every day starting tomorrow and continuing to 2050.