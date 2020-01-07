This is from 2015: Obama Strikes a Deal–With Qassem Suleimani. It’s by Lee Smith from the Hudson Institute.
According to the terms of the Iran deal announced in Vienna on Tuesday, U.N. Security Council sanctions regarding nuclear-related issues will be lifted on a number of entities and individuals—from Iranian banks to Lebanese assassins, like Anis Nacacche. The name that most sticks out is IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani. Administration officials counsel calm, and explain that Suleimani is still on the U.S. terror list and will remain on the terror list. But that’s irrelevant. The reality is that Suleimani is the key to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
It is all incredible, but this is extraordinary.
Obama likes Suleimani, and admires his work. As the president reportedly told a group of Arab officials in May, the Arabs “need to learn from Iran’s example.”
In fact, they need to take a page out of the playbook of the Qods Force — by which [Obama] meant developing their own local proxies capable of going toe-to-toe with Iran’s agents and defeating them. The president seemed to marvel at the fact that from Hezbollah to the Houthis to the Iraqi militias, Iran has such a deep bench of effective proxies willing to advance its interests. Where, he asked, are their equivalent on the Sunni side? Why, he wanted to know in particular, have the Saudis and their partners not been able to cultivate enough Yemenis to carry the burden of the fight against the Houthis? The Arabs, Obama suggested, badly need to develop a toolbox that goes beyond the brute force of direct intervention. Instead, they need to, be subtler, sneakier, more effective — well, just more like Iran.
Is it stupidity, incompetence or duplicity? Who can tell, but we should be very grateful it is gone for now. With foreign policy such a low-grade issue to at least half the American population, you never know who they will elect for president next. In the meantime, we have to hope they keep the one they now have for the next four years.
But where you will never unravel any of these questions is by reading the daily papers or watching the ABC. This is from the Australian Financial Review today, with this the heading in the paper, but not online: Trump scraps Obama legacy. This is the sub-head in the paper, but again, not the one used online.
“In confronting Iran, the president, driven by a desire to trash his predecessor’s foreign policy record, is determined to prove himself a superior commander-in-chief.”
And in the very middle of the page, the inset quote reads:
“I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say the root of much of this is Obama envy.”
It would be nice if these people would stick to foreign policy and lay off the pop-psychology. For what it’s worth, in my view Obama was the worst president in American history, both for domestic and foreign policy. Anyone who cannot at least understand why someone might come to this conclusion should be prevented from commenting on current events.
BO seemed very trusting!
Agree re Obama – dreadful. Undermined America every chance he got.
John Kerry: Some sanctions relief money for Iran will go to terrorism
The fact is that Barrack Hussein Obama, Ugly Joe Biden & Hillary Insane Clinton funnelled material support to terrorism.
They killed Gaddafi, destabilised Libya, restarted the African slave trade, created a humanitarian crisis resulting in millions of peoples invading the EU and enabled ISIS via their terror contacts with Iran.
In any other world they would find themselves in Guantanamo Bay.
““Obama likes Suleimani, and admires his work”
Of course…I doubt that Obama has ever met an anti-Semite that he didn’t like. Remember his mentors….Louis Farrakhan, Jeremiah Wright and Al Sharpton,…and that’s just a start.
“In confronting Iran, the president, driven by a desire to trash his predecessor’s foreign policy record, is determined to prove himself a superior commander-in-chief.”
What a sick joke.
Obama didn’t need any help to trash his own foreign policy.
He did it all himself.
It takes very little to imagine the furore that would have erupted if the U.S. Benghazi embassy siege and murders happened on PDT’s watch.
Admittedly, Hillary Clinton must accept a lot of the blame, but that doesn’t absolve Obama, nor his getting off almost scot-free from the media.
There was actually a black genocide in Libya following the Hillary-led overthrow of Gaddafi.
Noice, Bazza.
Did the AJC drop you these talking points?
If the Democrats win the next election, the US is over.
What’s the AJC?
Sniff….sniff….anti-Semite.
Oh.
Bugger off then.
I reckon we have a good old fashioned Jooo hater who has popped in to blame American Jooos….AJC – American Jooooish Congress.
If you hate juice, you can always get some kosher cream cheese.
Always polite my darling Calli……I’m a lot blunter…..
Fuck off then.
Not sure where the bit about Obama liked him comes from but I don’t see the issue with how he admired his work in the context above. He is using him as an example to the enemies of Iran and saying where is your version of him and his organisation.
This is similar to somebody on the Allied side in WW2 admiring Rommel’s work.
I am sorry but the title above reminds me of Fake News.
Obama liking and trusting that Iranian murderer. That doesn’t come as a surprise. Obama was always a stupid tosser who talked up a storm but didn’t have the brains or the spine to come even close to being a competent POTUS. He conned millions of gullible Americans to vote for him and while they thought they were electing a good guy it was the complete opposite they got. He let down those who trusted him, created massive unemployment and enormous debt. Americans flirted with socialists when it elected Obama and despite the fact he is no longer in office he still slithers around like a poisonous snake encouraging the raving left wing Democrat ratbags in Congresss to do as much damage as they can to the USA. Obama will be remembered as one of the worst, most incompetent and treacherous Presidents in US history.
I cant see any valid reason not to reduce Iran and Iraq to smoking radioactive ruins.
Like having a quiet little chat with Vladimir.
obama was a crypto-shiite, courtesy of his dad
Anyone remember anything about the Pre-1979 Iranian government having an AUTHORIZED set-up to print US currency.
Heaven knows who would have thought that was a good idea. Certainly reduced risks involved in shipping pallets of the stuff there, from the other side of the globe.Then, there would be the traditional “spillage”.
It was apparently some sort of aid deal.
Any chance Khomeni’s Krazies would not have twigged to the enormous value of such a facility and sought to make it all their own in the war against the Great Satan and humanity in general?
I understood that they subsequently hired world-class “plate-makers” to produce an expanded range of notes. Remember this is industrial-scale, continuous-sheet printing, not some basement operation knocking out bogus notes, one at a time.
You could buy a LOT of “honest politicians” with that stuff. Not only that, but suitably inserted into various national economies, it could bend the markets and the exchange rates something chronic.
Then, there are the “interesting’ technological links between Iran and China / North Korea. missile and nuclear goodies figure prominently. That may have led to the extensive “links” between Iraq and the Soviets. Interesting that the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979; the same year the Shah was toppled.
Bear in mind, also, that for a long time before all that happened, China and the Pakis were doing a lot more than playing Mah Jong. Meanwhile, India was canoodling with the Soviet bear, as a way of playing the US and UK against each other in that part of the world. The soviets had been “cultivating” numerous Arab countries in the Middle East, to go to war with Israel several times, as a way of tying up US / NATO attention in the Eastern Mediterranean. Hungary was crushed in 1956 whilst the western world tut-tutted about Aden. See also what went on globally in 1968, you know, the year the soviets gave the Czechs a bit of a flogging.
Interesting times, indeed; probably LOTS more to come; oh joy!
