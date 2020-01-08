Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard

  1. Roberto
    #3286142, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    The hymn sheet has obviously been sent around.

  2. stackja
    #3286145, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Greens feeling the heat?
    Time to douse the flames?

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3286150, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    The last big bushfire through here was ten years ago. The fuel load is now back to what it was before the fire. Any attempt at reduction burning produces numerous protests from the suburbs about asthmatic children, and elderly relatives to affected by the smoke to do anything….

  4. Bronson
    #3286151, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    These are the uniformed fire fighters not the land managers. None of the uniforms have any land management responsibility and in most cases limited if any land management experience. They under take little planned burning as a whole. It is the land managers in the form of various national parks and forestry departments what ever they are called from state to state that are responsible for and carry out the planned burning on public land in their states. No wonder they are saying planned burning is not the panacea because they do bugger all.

  5. Lee
    #3286156, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Any attempt at reduction burning produces numerous protests from the suburbs about asthmatic children, and elderly relatives to affected by the smoke to do anything….

    Would they prefer out of control bushfires instead?

    It never ceases to amaze me the number of people with turds for brains.

  6. John A
    #3286158, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Of course planned burning is not the panacea.

    There is also forest harvesting and re-afforestation (because young trees capture more CO2); permitting landowners to do their own clearing; establishing fire access roads and creating substantial fire breaks.

    All part of an overall fuel reduction and land management strategy.

    Fire engineers can’t be expected to know or handle all of that.

  7. bemused
    #3286161, posted on January 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    You will note that the same people will want more fire bombers, etc which will require a supporting organisation that will increase the size of the overall organisation and thus the importance/power of these ‘chiefs’. The ultimate aim is to grow their organisation, self-importance and positions of power.

  8. Snirtus
    #3286169, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    I wonder who’s job need fires for its very existance.
    I wonder if we reduced the fuel load and reduced the response time so that fires were put out when they are small, what might happen? Less money for white shirts?
    Ex group Captain who was castigated for putting out a fire before calling the RFS.

  9. Siltstone
    #3286171, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Bronson is absolutely correct. The various State National Parks Services manage the land inside parks and are responsible for fire management planning. They are the ones who have deliberately decreased the proportion of land subject to hazard reduction burning (ostensibly for the benefit of “biodiversity”).

  10. jupes
    #3286180, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    And let’s not forget the former fire chiefs. The front page of the West Australian today has the former fire boss hitting out at:

    political flat-earthers who continue to deny that a major factor is climate change.

    We need a cleaning out of every single government agency. It’s that bad.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #3286184, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    establishing fire access roads and creating substantial fire breaks.

    In areas like far east gippsland, a km or two wide every 60km would be handy.

    And burn or be burned.

    And restart logging East Gippsland. In the past, the logger’s heavy equipment has stopped or ameliorated more than one fire.

  12. Archivist
    #3286188, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    The most effective “fuel reduction”strategy is not burning, but clearing and grazing.

    If you’re going to set fire to a forest every few years, why bother keeping it as a forest? Why go through the charade of pretending it’s some kind of natural wildlife sanctuary?

    The “more burnoffs” crowd are buying into the narrative that we actually need these sprawling mega-forests, and that it’s totally fine, and not dangerous at all, to have them next to human settlements and high-value primary industry assets.

  13. Peter
    #3286189, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    It is a cop out, where the people responsible for this are absolving themselves of guilt. Which I think really needs to be determined by others. There is no doubt that the hazard reduction has been significantly reduced over the last 20 years, fire breaks have been left untended, gates locked, fire trails abandoned, logging prevented. So they are all pretending none of that mattered and it is because the climate has increased by 1 or 1.5 degress.

  15. candy
    #3286204, posted on January 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    If these experienced chiefs and commissioners believe climate change is the cause then they really should explain what they expect should be done, to do their job better. So if they feel stopping coal mining is the answer, a carbon tax, banning air conditions and reducing plane travel – which are the policies of climate change believers – they should advise government on such.

    One gets really tired of highly placed people blaming climate change, and yet will not contemplate any policy but completely shy away at the thought of it – too weird. I think it’s nonsense and the bush would burn even if coal mining is stopped tomorrow. But you have to respect their beliefs as people very highly positioned in their field, and the public should be made aware of what they see as “acting now”.

  16. DaveR
    #3286212, posted on January 8, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    It is going to be interesting to hear what each of these state fire chiefs say in court when they are facing the same accusations in the wave of litigation to come. After all, if by failing to burn off to an identified minimum level contributed to state forests and national parks becoming unsafe during the annual summer fire season, then they are partially responsible.

