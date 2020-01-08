Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath

A mass murderer calling himself a general is killed on Donald Trump’s orders either and/or because he escalated terror by killing yet another American or to take him out before he escalated even further.

George W. Bush did not target him during the height of the Iraq War, when Iranian-supplied roadside bombs and Iran-backed militias were killing hundreds of American troops. By 2011, that toll had reached more than 600 and Barack Obama was the president; he too declined to hit the general. Indeed in his $150 billion Danegeld to Iran he financed that nation’s Middle East reign of terror. But Trump, who came into office vowing to pull the United States out from Middle Eastern wars, decided to cross a line two war-president predecessors feared breaching.

The reaction;

Joe Biden, said Trump had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox”.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the move “‘increased the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

Bernie Sanders slammed what he called a “dangerous escalation” that puts the United States “on the path to another war — potentially one that could be even worse than before.”

The New York Times quoted Dr Cohn, foreign policy scholar at the Naval War College, “We killed people inside their sovereign territory, without the permission of the government … This is a massive violation of sovereignty.”

An initial Iranian reaction by Foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif was. “The Americans made a wrong move and are now worried about its consequences.” He said the U.S. “will pay” for a drone strike that killed the commander of the country’s elite Quds Force, which he described as an act of “both terrorism and war.”

Esmail Gha’ani, Suleimani’s successor as head of the Quds Force, the élite wing of the Revolutionary Guards, vowed to confront the United States. “We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani’s path as firmly as before, with the help of God, and, in return for his martyrdom, we aim to get rid of America from the region,”

Then this. Iran sends some missiles near to US personnel ensuring that they explode harmlessly and Zarif tweets

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” According to the normally unreliable Guardian, Iran even gave advance notice of its puny missile strikes.

Iran folded: more resolute action would have brought the destruction of their oil refineries, many weapon facilities, their preparations for nuclear weapons and perhaps the areas of “cultural significance” like Qom the sometime residence of the Ayatollah Khamenei, who at over 80 says he does not fear death.

Trump has shown resolution unlike Presidents other than Reagan and shown the petty despots to be jellybacks. The woke media has been shown to be idiots since, if Iran took the steps they said they would, Trump would have inflicted even more harm. And the Democrat pygmies ranged against him show their true character. Trump adds foreign policy cred to his other successes. Dem candidate X may win California and NY in November but it is doubtful that they will take other states