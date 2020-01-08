I have just picked up a second-hand copy of the third edition of Percival Marshall’s Flying-Machines – Past, Present & Future, as pictured above. It’s the first time I have ever heard of the book. Near as I can tell it was published around 1909-1910 and found it utterly fascinating. Since every book is written in the present, what it tells us quite a bit about is the time when it was just newly published and hardly anything else. What intrigued me most was the emphasis given to conjectures about the future. Here are the last three lines of the book:
The experience of the present development of the art of flying, and opinions expressed by aviators, seem to predict that aerial navigation will be the safest of all forms of mechanical transit. Many flights have been made after sunset, practically in the dark. Mr Cody has flown in moonlight, showing that flying machines can be used at night.
In 1909 even flying at night was only a conjecture, a possibility, an aspiration. The author was confident but could hardly be certain. It seems now, just as it was then, that as we try to look ahead, we cannot actually see very far at all. All one can say with certainty is that the future will be nothing like we can imagine it today and I don’t mean just technologically.
In 110 years the development of flight has been exponential, and apparently without too much government subsidy. Compare that with the progress made in renewable energy over the last 50 years all with heavy subsidy; negligible.
That reminds me of some decades past when I was tutoring air force junior officers, including pilots and navigators, and we had a session on looking towards the future in combat aircraft development. I posed the idea that in future we’d have unmanned combat aircraft able to undertake combat missions and be controlled from remote localities.
The benefits were many. Not having to accommodate and supply a life support system for a pilot meant that these aircraft could operate in far more hazardous environments. They could have far more effective flight envelopes without a pilot. The cost of each aircraft would be significantly less. These aircraft could carry more munitions because they didn’t require a life support system or have a wider operating envelope etc.
The push back that I received from the pilots and navigators was ferocious. They were adamant that this would ‘never’ happen, absolutely impossible. I encountered something similar on a related topic many years later. The experts had spoken once again.
Uber, Hyundai unveil flying taxi for future aerial ride share network (in Australia).
Woops. That story doesn’t relate to Australia, even though it was carried by local TV networks. It’s based on Uber’s presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
I guess the exception is during wartime.
Which would be why renewables shills always invoke the language of War and Emergency.
War and the space race were a source of big government “subsidies”, and resulted in the innovations we take for granted today.
I wonder though if we’ve hit a technological brick wall.
Kinda funny that the big advances now being made with unmanned aircraft relies on good old propellers and rotors, rather than the rockets and jets that were envisaged.
Nob, when Uber air taxis start buzzing around the suburbs, it’s going to be a nightmare for the sleepy (some say corrupt) government agencies like the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), which regulates air traffic. Imagine CASA regulating the taxi industry, after the debacle of the established taxi monopolies of the past decade.
George Orwell saw the future years ago.
This machine flew 30 years after the book was written.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloster_E.28/39#/media/File:IWM-CH14832A_Gloster_E28-39_205210674.jpg
I’m wondering what the rest of the world’s submarines will look like, 30 years after our solitary Pyne Class diesel powered French/Australian hybrid chugs around ours hores.
Aaaah, those dratted Laws of Physics ! How Dare They !
Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier for the first time in October 1947, the year I was born, when Neil Armstrong was 17 years old. Can you imagine going back in time and looking up Neil and saying “Wow! Did you hear on the radio what Chuck Yeager did? You think you’ll walk on the moon one day?”
I watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon from a RAAF crew room in 1969. I had Test Pilot’s Course at no. 1 on my “dream sheet”. I thought one day I might walk on Mars
Some of the things you can take out of a pilotless aircraft are obvious (pilot, seat, display screens), but you can remove a lot of duplicated systems included for safety purposes. In short, the aircraft becomes not quite a single use consumable, but a highly expendable piece of kit.
Yes, about once a week I read about another breakthrough that could improve solar cell efficiency. The efficiency has remained about the same for the last two decades, apart from relatively minor incremental improvements.
There’s always something going on while everyone’s looking the other way.
Well, in a free capitalist society there is. What did we get from the USSR apart from Kalashnikovs?
Sikorsky gtf out of there as soon as he could.
Sociologists and the like, full of their own importance, never see the engineering stories.
I bet you think that the craft beer revolution came about because people’s beer tastes changed. Or were brainwashed, if you don’t like the stuff.
But it was enabled by new types of storage technology that meant brewers and bars could make , ship and keep a large variety of tasty small batch beers without them going off.
I spent a lot of time with an ex oilfield mate who got involved early on who explained how it all worked.
That led to innovative approaches to distribution and so on.
The interesting thing about combat drones is that when the US started using these, they had great difficulty getting pilots to volunteer for the task. Then all of a sudden it became a highly sought after job and there was no trouble filling positions. The operators are now considered somewhat of an elite group.
A bit like ROVs underwater then.
North Sea divers were like kings for about 10-15 years in the 70s & 80s.
They had the cash and knew how to splash.
They disdained the robotic ROVs. You’ll never replace a real diver!
Now the real divers are lucky if they can get a murky harbour police diving job for bus driver wages.
Operators just built the environment more and more for remote control, and eventually even ROVs have a niche position.