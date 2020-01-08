The media if Trump was a Democrat

Posted on 4:47 pm, January 8, 2020 by currencylad

7 Responses to The media if Trump was a Democrat

  2. Alan
    #3286163, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    In other news…
    Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Gets Settlement From CNN After $275 Million Lawsuit
    Sources: Dailywire and Fox19.

  3. stackja
    #3286168, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    MSM biased towards Dems?
    I am shocked!

  4. nb
    #3286177, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    They’d be wearing pussy hats much lower, begging for a grope

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #3286193, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    I never realised how desperately the MSFM wanted to fellate barry ogabe

  6. Cui Bono
    #3286197, posted on January 8, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Spot on Alan. Covington $$$ should be huge news but of course it isn’t. Now the defamation case will be launched against WaPo, NBC….gonna be sweet. The legacy media are the enemy of the people

  7. DaveR
    #3286205, posted on January 8, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    The evidence preservation notification list reads like a conservative’s whose who to blacklist.

