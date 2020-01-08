Liberty Quote
The intellectual deterioration of Peter Van Onselen is approaching the magnitude of a national calamity, like, say, the facelift of Paul Hogan, or the sex change of Christopher Pyne. Once a reputable historian, he is now a drooling oaf.— Bob Ellis
-
Recent Comments
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- Rex Mango on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Crossie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Muddy on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Crossie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Davey Boy on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Amused on Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Rex Mango on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Bruce in WA on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- RobK on Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- mh on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- The media if Trump was a Democrat
- Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- We are the most virtuous country in the world
- Magic Pudding Monetary Theory (MMT)
- The future will be nothing like we can imagine it today
- Green policies, & RE saves the world or maybe nuclear power
- “Obama likes Suleimani, and admires his work”
- Stephen Hicks, Douglas Murray and The Madness of Crowds
- Wow!
- Progressives and the meaning of progress
- The Greiner landslide of 1988. A warning to Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison
- Cover text comments revised
- More irrefutable evidence of climate change
- Bushfires a chance to restore our national character
- Jo Nova on our precarious electricity system
- ‘Classical Economic Theory and the Modern Economy’ cover text comments, thoughts and suggestions sought
- Batt Man Begins
- If she can segue from Ramsey to Neill, anything’s possible
- Perspectives on the US v Iran
- Our brief moment in the sun
- Comeback Karl bets what remains of credibility on PM hatred
- The murky and convoluted politics of the power industry + Tony Thomas, Jo Nova & Alan Moran
- Wind watch and the choke points revisited
- Open Forum: January 4, 2020
- The year has certainly started like a lion
- Watch your six, Sam Neill
- She bravely rallied NZ around the gate after the horse bolted
- Talk about chutzpah
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
‘Bout time
Shazzam.
Still very slow to open, Doomlord.
Ozblogistan version 4-Jan-2020 is dead.
Top Ten!
And working fine.
Watching SBS Coverage of 2020 Dakar Rally stages in Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia has jsut gone on to my bucket list of places to go to, which include Iran as well ( revisit Tehran having last been there in 1970, and having a number of Iranian friends here in Oz and UK)
The scenery in Saudi Arabia looks stunning and Stage 4 tomorrow
They will go through/near
M*da’in Sal*h an archaeological site located in the Sector of Al Ula within Al M*dinah Region in the Hejaz, Saudi Arabia. A majority of the remains date from the Nabatean kingdom (1st century AD). The site constitutes the kingdom’s southernmost and largest settlement after Petra (modern-day Jordan), its capital. Traces of Lihy*nite and Roman occupation before and after the Nabatean rule, respectively, can also be found.
Having been to Petra in Jordan, I did not realise that there were A majority of the remains date from the Nabatean kingdom (1st century AD). The site constitutes the kingdom’s southernmost and largest settlement after Petra (modern-day Jordan)
in Saudi Arabia
Na still slow… Took a couple minutes to load…
This is what happens when you outsource coding offshore to the French.
Merde.
5th.
Still incredibly slow.
I blame Bird droppings.
Or climate change.
Well, slowly on posting.
Really need to make the OT twice weekly, Doomlord. At something around 20 pages, the database queries melt everything, on every thread.
If this website was a plane it would be a 737 Max.
Be alert not alarmed.
I was 5th when I posted.
That’s how slow it is.
Watching the smoke from yet another bushfire….just over the hill….control for the sprinkler system close handy..
Watching the smoke from yet another bushfire….just over the hill….control for the sprinkler system close handy..
Relax.
It’s just the Catallaxy Server.
I spent ten minutes waiting for this frigging thing to post, and I’ll be goddamned if it’s going to waste.
…
Drug use and mental illness are no doubt the culprits in this marine feel-good-at-the-end tale:
‘A GREEN sea turtle has been receiving lifesaving treatment at the Ark Aid Animal Hospital for a peculiar problem – she can’t fart, which prevents her from diving underwater.
‘Veterinarian Jamaya Monteiro-Pereira said the 50kg turtle, now affectionately named Rhea, wasn’t able to submerge because she’s been full of gas that can’t pass through her digestive system. “We took some X-rays and discovered excess gas within the gut,” he said.
“Usually that indicates an obstruction of some type, and that’s typically what you’ll see with floating turtles.
“At the moment, she still has gut sounds and her gut is trying to move. So we’re helping her with medication to try and pass it through. Hopefully we’ll see her start to dive and we can get her through the rehab.”
The keen-eyed fishermen first identified an issue when they realised Rhea wasn’t able to submerge, so they collected her and brought her to Darwin for life-saving treatment on Friday.
“They could see she was floating. In Darwin, a lot of people are pretty switched on about our marine life,” Ms Monteiro-Pereira said. “Seeing her floating for some time, especially when they came up close, was abnormal for a sea turtle. That was their first indication.
“We have a large tank out the back which is being cleaned perfectly for Rhea today. She’ll go into there, and once we have signs that she’s diving and responding to medication, she’ll go to the turtle rehab facility here in Darwin,” Ms Monteiro-Pereira said.
Turtle rehab. There you go folks. Rhea (geddit?) was most probably on the pipe and scarfed it so she didn’t have to share it with those bastard salmon, and was on her way to jack a crab pot when the fishos picked her up.
What do we want?
Two weekly threads!
When do we want it?
Errh, whenever you decide to grant it, Mr Doomlord Sir.
Posting from Taiwan – quite fast by the looks of it.
As is the Taipei MRT.
I’m not having any performance issues (phrasing).
Speaking of bushfires, anybody heard from Johanna or Des Deskperson recently?
Okay – I closed the old thread and thing have sped up for me.
TE, reading the other day that Polynesians and Melanesians all came out of Taiwan, if you believe DNA. Any evidence you see?
Sheesh I was just getting warmed up on the last thread…..
Sinclair – was slow when opened but closing old thread seems to have improved speed
Public servants have all be sent home.
They won’t be posting while not at work.
No.
Dire Rhea?
Rhea end?
Goner Rhea?
Phrasing.
No.
It would be the Hindenburg.
Peter
Several things are deadset passion killers for the endangered species that is the hetero male.
Blokes.
Comb overs.
Brylcreem.
You have got them all working tidily summed up in the term, engineers.
Sinc,
Was last night’s guest a bird or a bot?
Don’t apex predators sweep the oceans clean of this fetid junk?
KD, the non-farting turtle in rehab story indicative of deep seated problem with today’s society. Keep seeing shots of burnt koalas/roos on the news.
Its probably too fast, i posted this tomorrow.
I suspect Bird.
Trust me, that was Bird.
The Doomlord giveth and
The Doomlord taketh away.
It is written.
Can you trust a man who forgets to include a vowel in his surname?
Furious firefighter, Drew Strnk, slams ‘outright lies’ and ‘false science’ about Australia’s bushfire crisis – and explains what’s REALLY starting blazes which have killed 26 and scorched 10 million hectares
They should name one of our future submarines after that turtle.
O.K., thanks. Just curious. I don’t think I’ve had the pleasure previously. It seemed very random and machine-like. Short sentences not always related.
You didn’t answer my question: you asked us if we had examined the data. Did you? Why even read a chapter when we don’t know if the foundations are right? Unwin’s text is so old it is perfectly reasonable to question the data collection because way back it was lot less tight than it is today. All the moreso since sexual liberation in these days is far more pronounced than in the 30’s yet we have much lower unemployment, crimes rates the lowest in centuries, Western governments more stable than in the 30’s when communism was a serious threat, the explosion of knowledge continues at an amazing pace, marvellous technologies undreamt of even 50 years ago, no epidemics, modern medicine performing miracles. Those are some other issues that I have with his thesis. If there is a decline it is very well hidden. So there are good reasons to doubt the thesis of imminent societal collapse because even Unwin admits he can find no causal linkage.
I claim the first video clip.
Absotively posolutely that was Bird.
Standard MO.
He makes the occasional post on various threads over a couple of days ensuring that his new handle has passed muster, then he starts to let go on the OT and then eventually gets on to his favourite Jooooooish scapegoats before too long.
Every. Single. Time.
The Paper Tiger Retaliates
Last night, Iran launched a pair of missile strikes against military installments in Iraq, an opening salvo showing their anger at the United States for the death of Qassem Soleimani. It is almost certain that this is not the only retaliation we will see from Iran.
The Iranian military has some weaponry that can do damage locally, and it has some cyber warfare tactics it can pull off. But its ability to cripple the United States military locally (much less across the world) is nonexistent, and its imperialistic policies and home and with its neighbors have left the already unstable region in a state of disarray. Coupled with economic sanctions from the United States, Iran has very few options in terms of meaningful counterattack.
Iran, while powerful in the region largely due to its size, control of oil, and the instability of its neighbors, is very much a paper tiger on the global stage and has very little chance of winning any sort of major “conflict” with the United States. It knows this, which is why it is safe to assume the strikes last night were for propaganda purposes.
The Iranian government claimed (and outlets like MSNBC bought into it hook, line, and sinker) that they killed American troops. The U.S. government flatly denied that. The Iranians wanted to make a show of a victory, knowing full well that if they had actually killed American troops directly, they would be screwed.
You idiot son of Joachim of Fiore.
READ the materials dummy, as you have flat learning curves.
For the love of all that is good and big tittied blonde goddesses, READ the actual fucking materials.
GO!!!
Furious firefighter, Drew Strnk, slams ‘outright lies’ and ‘false science’ about Australia’s bushfire crisis – and explains what’s REALLY starting blazes which have killed 26 and scorched 10 million hectares
Mitch M, if life is so good nowadays, why do we have an army of security guards in every aspect of our lives?
It’s called A R S O N, not “we need to tax Australians more to stop CHINA building coal fired power stations”.
You are absolutely right, Overburdened,
And I say that as an engineer.
Fortunately I still have a full head of hair, and I’m allergic to Brylcream.
Which makes me the exception.
So you might say I’m an exceptional engineer.
Sinclair
Have shifted iMacs from my Wife’s to my iMac which is where I normally post
above post was from Chrome – all settings cleared using clear all on chrome browser
article copied from Firefox browser – which is still very fast
Reply from Catallaxy Files new Open Forum – Fast
So new Forum and clearing Old Forum works
Whee, normal speed is back…
Because, Rex, that is an integral part of not letting terrorism change our way of life. Did you not get the memo?
Zyconoclast: video clip coming through loud and clear. Situation normal. Thanks
Just needed a quick hazard reduction.
Mitch, I responded on the OOT.
Little J & Big Cuz is a children’s cartoon show they just advertised on SBS, during break in Vikings. Indig kids in the outback. Think you can imagine the rest.
Scratch that.
I’d like to bring up the subject of the Black Prince.
Racist!
Marco Rubio Warns of Iranian Led “Informational Warfare”
Tuesday saw all kinds of hot takes regarding Iran’s strikes and President Trump’s ensuing response.
Here’s a roundup of what some of the usual suspects in the political class had to say this evening.
Marco Rubio warned Americans not get sucked in my “disinformation” and reassured people that the U.S. was prepared for the attack.
Be aware that we are experiencing a stunning volume of troll & disinformation activity on twitter.
We are witnessing coordinated informational warfare regarding #Iranattack spreading false information designed to create confusion & division.
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020
US was prepared for the attack launched tonight by the #IRGC @potus has a broad range of options available to respond
We will soon have a fuller assessment of this attack
Thereafter I am very confident he will pursue an appropriate response & act at a time of our choosing
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020
Bullshit. 100% bullshit.
He’s totally compromised, probably a Green and wants to enter Parliament.
#3286483, posted on January 8, 2020 at 10:04 pm
Furious firefighter, Drew Strnk, slams ‘outright lies’ and ‘false science’ about Australia’s bushfire crisis – and explains what’s REALLY starting blazes which have killed 26 and scorched 10 million hectares
Hazard reduction fires are tricky and dangerous but there is a method of reducing forest biomass that isn’t.
LOGGING.
The exact thing that Greens and green vote hunting governments have banned from the areas that are now burnt.
On the subject of the Black Prince, do remember doing art history when Princess Di left for the next world. Lecturer got up to a stunned audience and said ‘Have any of you ever heard of the Black Prince?’
The black Prince in action, with an intellect and savior faire:
Another Expensive Solar Scheme Bites the Dust
The purveyors of solar energy are working overtime to spin the now official failure of the Crescent Dunes thermal solar plant in central Nevada. The contracts to purchase the electricity from the constantly broken plant will be voided. Bloomberg Businessweek claims that Crescent Dunes was obsoleted by technological advances in the form of photovoltaic based solar plants. That is nonsense and misses the whole point of the Crescent Dunes project. It also misses the reality that all utility-scale solar is a failure — not marginal, not growing into being practical, but a total and complete failure.
The link to Princess Di, was he was just as popular and England went into serious mourning when he died of the plague while on manoeuvres in France, I think.
Just thought I’d transfer this over from the old thread.
Only so we can all stay abreast of our cultural differences, you understand.
I’m very big on staying abreast of
breastsculture.
And, from the OTHER ABCess:
https://victorygirlsblog.com/hillary-clinton-and-abc-peddle-fake-news-about-australian-wild-fires/
Israeli think tank has Soleimani’s number
Less than a week after the rubout of Iranian terrorist kingpin Qassem Soleiman, quite a few pundits are dishing opinions to the press. Some are good, and others, such as Ben Rhodes, are an embarrassment.
Some of the best stuff, though, comes from the people who watch the Iranians as a matter of survival – the Israelis. It’s pretty useful to know how the Israelis are reading things in the wake of Soleimani being sent to collect his virgins, given that Israel has some impressive analysts. One Israeli think tank — the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies — has a lightning-fast set of takes on what’s likely to happen next with the Soleiman kill-off, and what it means, brimming with striking insights. The title of the study just out is “The Soleimani Killing: An Initial Assessment” and it’s a must-read at this link here. The essays are short and striking.
Along with William Marshall in the twelfth century, one of the great mediaeval field commanders.
May or may not be everyone’s father.
Kaysee on ye olde fred.
There wouldn’t be too many blacks around Australia who would know how to conduct burnings. And the ‘country’ aspect, whereby one would need permission to burn from a local elder is problematic.
As for this to be an employment opportunity, won’t ever fly.
Apropos of nothing,( Except for Tom who I think was asking about this song a few weeks ago), the video for this song was done entirely at my golf club.
Apparently she turned up to the Pro shop and asked about doing a video and the Pro said “No worries. That’ll be $2k”
If he’d have known that it was going to #1 in 15 countries, I’m sure he could’ve got more out of her.
OldOzzie
Having been to Petra in Jordan, I did not realise that there were
Yep – not quite the Siq – but part of the massive Wadi that traverses Saudi. Go there anyway. A fascinating country. If you are lucky you can see the original Haj railway. Expect tremendous hospitality. Tip: Don’t give them your opinions of politics and religion. They, not you, have to live the consequences. But I am sure you know that.
Had a look at the organisation Andrew works for. Saw a link to Care Australia there, a friend that served in East Timor a bunch of times said of Care that they were just another bunch of bellicose booze hounds that did very little for the locals. Never heard of this group till today and not implying that they are lazy however does beg the question, how much taxpayers dollars are they getting? Seeing every woke cause on their website they have thrown their lot in with I am reserving my judgement of them at present. I know it’s cynical but these are the time we live in regrettably, whats the chance Andrew being one of the leadership team has been given the nod to drum up support?
House Republicans are investigating the ICIG behind the Ukraine ‘whistleblower’
In an interview with Sara Carter, Rep. Devin Nunes, the hero of the Russian hoax, let drop that House Republicans are investigating Atkinson’s role in the Ukraine hoax:
[Atkinson] is under active investigation. I’m not gonna go any farther than that because you know obviously he has a chance to come in and prove his innocence, but my guess is Schiff, Atkinson they don’t want that transcript out because it’s very damaging.
Here are some facts explaining why Atkinson is an important figure in the Ukraine hoax underlying the Sham-peachment:
It used to be that, to file a complaint with the ICIG, the complaining party had to have first-hand knowledge. At some point between May 2018 and August 2019, the ICIG secretly removed that requirement.
That last date is significant, because the August 12, 2019 Whistleblower letter that triggered the Ukraine frenzy states on its face that it is not based on first-hand knowledge: “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States….” In other words, “I don’t know what the President has been doing, but other people have told me….”
Worse, the evidence showed that the whistleblower originally filled out the old form, the one requiring first-hand knowledge. It was only later that the new form suddenly appeared in connection with the complaint. Thus, Devin Nunes explained,
So the form that the whistleblower filled out — he actually filled out the old form that said you had to have firsthand knowledge. The whistleblower readily admits he doesn’t have firsthand knowledge. So conveniently the IG did this, claims that was always the case, claims it wasn’t the law; I already told you, he’s going to have more questions to answer,” he said.
People magazine last issue, cover is what you would expect. ‘Breast In Peace’ , apparently the mag was 69 years old. Toilet humour but was a mag of my yoof.
Yoof. toilet and hand in hand with a People magazine.
There must be a connection there, but I’m struggling to see it!
Peter MV, that video clip was what slowed the last thread down.
Now onto final court room stuff in a Few Good Men. Tom Cruise, Kevin Bacon, Demi Moore & Jack Nicholson about to appear. Reckon Numbers might have got a couple of Code Reds.
Picture, BB. Picture.
I was a contributor to that journal of record quite some time ago, back when it gravitas and was renowned for its fact checking.
*had gravitas*
Still got it.
I just got a schadenfreude boner.
The deep state is being hoist with its own petard.
According to the Ukrainian Embassy it was “engine failure” that caused the plane to crash. Given the timing of the crash, it’s highly questionable given that this was reported mere moments after the crash. Investigators would need a lot longer than that to determine the cause
This looks like shrapnel damage on the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which went down near Tehran tonight. Pictures 2 and 3 show shrapnel damage on MH17, shot down by an SA-11 Buk surface-to-air missile in 2014. (via @Kaitain_AZ )
If you’re unfamiliar with the SA-11 or Buk missile system, it detonates in mid air in proximity of the plane, floods the cockpit with shrapnel and kills the pilots. The passengers die from depressurization and extreme cold while it crashes to the ground, usually in one piece.
You wrote those bullshit stories about pulling birds at bus stops?
Damn, that’s some hot dog salesmanship.
Worthy of the Catalina Wine Mixer.
Central premise of a Few Good Men is that Tom Cruise is an a-sehole until the fourth act, comes to that realisation, has an epiphany and then bangs the girl.
AFGM was the best film ever. Right up until Colonel Nathan R. Jessup lost his shit in the box.
Instead of yelling at Cruise, he should have got up, throat punched him and walked off. Everyone wins.
Yes Picture mag had its final issue in December I believe. I liked the term ‘an spunkrat’ to describe a particularly hawt lady.
OldOzzie
#3286508, posted on January 8, 2020 at 10:19 pm
Israeli think tank has Soleimani’s number
Most of my Sunni friends think this was a deliberate move by the Ayatollah Ali K. to get rid of the “most popular man in Iran”. There is no other way except to have him eliminated. A simple phone call to say where he is. Basically democracies don’t get how a dictatorship ( theological or otherwise) works.
No, I haven’t, but I never asserted a position regarding his thesis so your point has no bite. I find it suggestive Further, how can you evaluate its foundation without reading even a chapter? As to your new concerns, surely you have to consider these concerns within the categories he employs in his study.
loaded instantly… what have you people done to your ‘puters?
lag on post and refresh … 2 or 3 secs max
Did you have final say who graced the fold out Knuckles? 😂
True, Black Ball.
I spent a goodly part of my yoof in the toilet with a copy of People.
Funniest thing about A Few Good Men is all the warnings they give Cruise throughout the film about asking tough questions of a two bit marine colonel and the supposed consequences. Meanwhile Vicpol go after Pell and who whispered in their ear ‘Be careful, he is a Cardinal’?
https://www.pprune.org/rumours-news/628650-ukrainian-aircraft-down-iran-5.html
Yes, the absence of any impact crater and no recognisable parts of the fuselage, apart from the vertical stabiliser, increases the likelihood of significant airframe disintegration prior to hitting the ground. What we have not seen is the debris field along the flightpath, which would provide much more suggestive evidence. The video of the plane in flight definitely shows it to be on fire, with some limited trailing disintegration (although being dark it’s impossible to see the extent) and a steep downward trajectory followed by the large explosion on hitting the ground.
There’s nothing in any of this to rule in or rule out a possible cause, so statements about the cause from Iran or Ukraine at this stage can have no validity (any more than guesswork on this forum). It has been reported that there was no emergency call from the flightdeck, so that adds nothing either.
The airframe was only three years old, although recent maintenance just 2 days ago is bound to arouse suspicion. Until there is more evidence, anything is speculation. The BBC is reporting that Ukrainian officials are now rowing back on early assertions of a “technical problem” with an engine and are now saying investigators need to ascertain the cause.
Most of my Sunni friends think this was a deliberate move by the Ayatollah Ali K. to get rid of the “most popular man in Iran”
Anything is possible.
But why would you get rid of a known quantity?
Even mini power vacuums in structures like Iran have can have unexpected consequences.
The weird beards in Tehran need the military to keep the semblance of control outside of Tehran.
Prosecutor (Cruise) & defence (Bacon) now drinking in a bar mid trial in a Few Good Men. Surely that should be reported to the judge?
Comparing non-Tehran Iran to Tehran is like comparing the Red counties of the US to Chicago, NY & LA.
And so now it is on two threads, Rex.
God works in mysterious ways.
KD, am inclined to agree. Would be a much better movie if Col Jessep beat the rap and people walked out of the cinema with bad taste in their mouth. Not Hollywood, but closer to life and Tom Cruise might have got his Oscar.
The video of the plane in flight definitely shows it to be on fire, with some limited trailing disintegration (although being dark it’s impossible to see the extent) and a steep downward trajectory followed by the large explosion on hitting the ground.
Jury in A Few Good Men (admittedly a court martial) is all blokes & all in uniform. About as dated as To Kill a Mocking Bird.
Those 63 Canadians killed.
Flying from Tehran on a Ukrainian International Airlines flight.
They are Iranians with Canadian passports, right?
Travel blog, scrollers scroll.
Cambridge is an awesome town.
Newmarket is an awesome town.
Never been to either before my recent trip.
Don’t go to either if you are allergic to tweed.
Passed through London on my way back, nothing new to report since my last trip there.
Didn’t have a dud day or dud feed during my entire trip.
Well done England.
Worse than that, Frank. Met a photographer who knew a bloke who knew a bloke when I was in Townsville.
Went like this:
1. Photo bloke (big fat beer in the morning bloke, great guy) would get a referral from head office in Sidernee re some chick who wanted to get her cans out in the hope of starting a modelling career or somesuch. Occasionally he found them himself, God knows how.
2. Take chick to location of shoot, eg beach. Listen to prattle about being the Next Big Thing. Egg chick on a bit.
3. Get chick (who never reads it) to sign waiver. Listen to Her Story, similar to every reality show now running. Humble background, how much she exercises, hopes and dreams, turn ons turn off etc etc rah rah. Scribble in notebook enthusiastically, usually badly drawn cans.
4. Photos taken by bloke. Remove model from scene, drop her off wherever, go to pub.
5. Write copy. Give to photo bloke. Bloke sends it in with photos.
6. Article appears in print. Chick on beach looking skyward. Headline: ‘Aliens Came And Stole My Tits’ or similar. Supporting copy about being probed, etc before waking up on beach reunited with tits.
7. Receive $300 for a half page, $750 for full page and countless riches for more than that.
8. Laugh like buggery and wait for next one.
Unfortunately, I have yet to be approached to write this chapter of my memoirs, nor to appear in Quadrant.
bern,
It has to be 800 words minimum.
No input into the foldout, BB.
Also – ‘an homo’. Didn’t coin it but geez I wish I did.
Jesus, bern.
Couldn’t you have gotten stuck in a lift or something?
I know I’m not Tom but there’s a WIP addendum.
And a little link at the bottom to next weekend’ topic.
Just like you want to fly Virgin domestically from Sydney as they have their own security check via the lounge, you want to fly Emirates out of Heathrow as you board directly from their lounge.
Stuff like that makes travelling that little bit more pleasant.
Opinion
Why Iran’s retaliation is indirectly good for America
If Iran’s ballistic missile attack on two U.S. Military bases in Iraq overnight Tuesday-Wednesday is the totality of its retaliation for Qassem Soleimani’s killing, the U.S. should accept it.
But is this the end? Or just the beginning?
The first point to note is that these strikes aren’t really a problem for America. Neither U.S. nor Iraqi forces appear to have suffered any casualties. And there are other indirect positives.
Take Iran’s use of ballistic missiles, which are ultimately designed to carry nuclear warheads. Yes, those weapons are more deadly than the rockets and conventional missiles that Iran traditionally employs in its attacks. But their use this week will also reinforce a central plank of the Trump administration’s messaging on the 2015 nuclear accord. Namely, that the deal President Obama brokered requires renegotiation in order to address Iranian ballistic missile proliferation. Now that the Europeans have seen Iran employing these weapons effectively, they may be more receptive to adopting Trump’s position.
Iran also hurts itself by attacking Iraqi territory.
While this responds to Soleimani’s killing in Iraq with an attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, it will fuel anti-Iranian populism. Until Soleimani’s demise, that growing populist movement was the big story in Iraq. And it was supported not simply by Sunnis, but by a wide swathe of Iraq’s majority Shia community and their leaders. This attack will obstruct Iran from unifying the Iraqi Shia polity around its victimhood narrative.
The most important remaining issue, then, is whether this is the beginning of Iranian retaliation or the end.
Somewhat less than 2 seconds for a full reload.
(The computer; not my Savage.))
Nancy Pelosi Dodged Mike Pence Phone Call Notifying Her of Iranian Missile Attack: ‘Tell Him I’ll Call Him Back’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to immediately take a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday evening notifying her that Iran had launched missile attacks against at least two U.S. military bases in Iraq.
“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said to an aide who handed her a note that the vice president was calling her during a meeting, opting to not immediately take the phone call as U.S. bases in Iraq were under attack and instead call the vice president back.
Pelosi was in a meeting, according to Politico’s Heather Caygle, and was set to open the U.S. House for a new session moments later.
Seems the marine private witnesses in A Few Good Men get a haircut every day.
New York May Give Automatic Voter Registration to Illegal Aliens with Driver’s Licenses
Donald Trump Reacts to Iran Missile Strikes: ‘All Is Well’
‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ Renewed in ‘Long-Term’ Deal
Premiere, a division of iHeartMedia, confirmed the renewal to CNN Business but did not specify the terms of the deal. On that front, our commander-in-chief provided some unexpected assistance. During a Friday rally in Miami, Florida, President Donald Trump apparently spilled a bit of inside information days before it was announced.
“We have great people,” Trump said at the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition. “Rush just signed another four-year contract. He just wants four more years, okay. Rush, Sean Hannity, Laura — a lot of great people — Tucker’s been great, Fox & Friends, right?”
OldOzzie – the extract below from one of the Israeli think tank essays is gold:
“Executive Summary: The killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by an American drone strike will change the face of the Middle East in thus far unknown ways. But the responses of the American foreign policy apparatus and its media enablers, otherwise known as the Blob and the Echo Chamber, illustrate important features regarding these entities.
A review of initial comments from well-known former officials and journalists shows that their sense of their own wisdom and indispensability is undiminished.“
Mike Bloomberg: Employers Should Hire ‘the Best’ Foreigners Instead of Americans
That would be my guess and the same for all the other nationals. I can imagine the Iranian regime would consider them expendable.
My extensive knowledge of US armed forces legal systems (watching JAG and pretending I was Harmon Rabb) tells me that all the legal personnel work for the same boss.
Drinks with a colleague then.
JohnJJJ
#3286529, posted on January 8, 2020 at 10:35 pm
Most of my Sunni friends think this was a deliberate move by the Ayatollah Ali K. to get rid of the “most popular man in Iran”.
Getting too big for his beard?
Didn’t Nancy Pelosi get her dusty knickers in a knot about not being told of Suleimani being vaporised into a red mist? And yet she puts off the Vice President? Quite incredible, yet par for the course right now.
Nancy Pelosi to Introduce Resolution Implying Pre-emptive Surrender to Iran
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote a letter to her Democrat colleagues in the House on Sunday to reveal a new “War Powers Resolution” that amounts to a pre-emptive surrender to Iran in ongoing hostilities.
Pelosi’s letter begins with the declaration that President Donald Trump’s airstrike last week targeting Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, leader of the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) Quds Force, responsible for the murders of hundreds of Americans and for recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, was “provocative and disproportionate,” terms suggesting the attack was illegal under international law and could constitute a war crime.
Harvard Law School professor emeritus (and Democrat) Alan Dershowitz argued in Monday’s Wall Street Journal that the strike was not only lawful, but an “easy call”: “The president has the constitutional authority to take military actions, short of declaring war, that he and his advisers deem necessary to protect American citizens. This authority is extremely broad, especially when the actions must, by their nature, be kept secret from the intended target.”
I think he imagines he is running for president of the world. He will find out that only Americans get to vote despite all the Democrats’ best efforts to allow illegals to vote.
OSC, just realised Kevin Bacon is the prosecutor & Tom Cruise the defence. However in the context of a criminal trial, not sure good form to be in a public house boozing on together mid trial. Can’t remember if they were in uniform. Either way, retrial.
Iran General Salami: ‘Hard, Firm, Regrettable’ Strikes Coming Against U.S.
One highlight of the picture mag was one our rock apes girlfriends appearing. In the bio bit she mentioned loveing fisting.
Men.
She was a hot / crazy and he was a nugget of ugly.
About the impending death of Suleimani is what I meant.
A total of 176 people died after a Ukranian owned Boeing 737 crashed just eight minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday morning, killing everyone on board. According to the Ukranian minister for foreign affairs, the victims by nationality were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians including the nine crew, ten Swedish, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British.
Sadly I have little in common with that turtle. Quite the opposite in fact.