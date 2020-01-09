WA Emergency Services Levy funding used to pay for $100,000 worth of artwork at fire stations.
Liberty Quote
If taxes made the world get cooler the place would be an ice-box.— Barnaby Joyce
-
Recent Comments
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Chris M on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- New Chum on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Chris M on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- 1735099 on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Overburdened on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Tailgunner on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Eyrie on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Tailgunner on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Tailgunner on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Iampeter on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Overburdened on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- Overburdened on Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Controlled burn
- Hope for the Future. Sponsor an IPA campus coordinator!!
- The cost of unreliable energy
- Soleimani’s assassination and its aftermath
- Wednesday Forum: January 8, 2020
- The media if Trump was a Democrat
- Coordination at last: fire bosses burn off political hazard
- We are the most virtuous country in the world
- Magic Pudding Monetary Theory (MMT)
- The future will be nothing like we can imagine it today
- Green policies, & RE saves the world or maybe nuclear power
- “Obama likes Suleimani, and admires his work”
- Stephen Hicks, Douglas Murray and The Madness of Crowds
- Wow!
- Progressives and the meaning of progress
- The Greiner landslide of 1988. A warning to Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison
- Cover text comments revised
- More irrefutable evidence of climate change
- Bushfires a chance to restore our national character
- Jo Nova on our precarious electricity system
- ‘Classical Economic Theory and the Modern Economy’ cover text comments, thoughts and suggestions sought
- Batt Man Begins
- If she can segue from Ramsey to Neill, anything’s possible
- Perspectives on the US v Iran
- Our brief moment in the sun
- Comeback Karl bets what remains of credibility on PM hatred
- The murky and convoluted politics of the power industry + Tony Thomas, Jo Nova & Alan Moran
- Wind watch and the choke points revisited
- Open Forum: January 4, 2020
- The year has certainly started like a lion
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta