Good on you

In between yet more stories about bush fires and Trump starting WWIII (seriously?) this morning there is real news in the media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly caused a major rift in the royal family in a bombshell move to step back from their role as senior royals, and spend more time in North America.

Yep – turns out Harry was a “senior” Royal.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made the decision after taking a six week break in Canada to ponder their future. But they reportedly failed to consult any other member of the royals over their decision, leaving the Queen “deeply upset” and Princes Charles and William “incandescent with rage.”

Choosing not to go into the family business is very upsetting for the family. I get that. But here is the thing: Harry was not ever going to be a “senior” Royal. He knows that. Recent reports suggesting that his father wanted to cut down on the roles of his own extended family (including his siblings) would have sent Harry a very clear picture. His brother has three children. That’s the problem with family businesses – it is always the one cousin/nephew/niece/what have you that ends up being the chief executive.

So Harry is off to the (former) colonies to make his own life. Where he can aspire to be something other than the King’s son/brother/uncle. So rather that carry on about that awful facial hair or dreadful American wife or whatever it is that so annoys so many people we should congratulate him and wish him well.