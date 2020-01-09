Good on you

In between yet more stories about bush fires and Trump starting WWIII (seriously?) this morning there is real news in the media.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly caused a major rift in the royal family in a bombshell move to step back from their role as senior royals, and spend more time in North America.
Yep – turns out Harry was a “senior” Royal.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made the decision after taking a six week break in Canada to ponder their future.
But they reportedly failed to consult any other member of the royals over their decision, leaving the Queen “deeply upset” and Princes Charles and William “incandescent with rage.”
Choosing not to go into the family business is very upsetting for the family. I get that. But here is the thing: Harry was not ever going to be a “senior” Royal. He knows that. Recent reports suggesting that his father wanted to cut down on the roles of his own extended family (including his siblings) would have sent Harry a very clear picture. His brother has three children. That’s the problem with family businesses – it is always the one cousin/nephew/niece/what have you that ends up being the chief executive.
So Harry is off to the (former) colonies to make his own life. Where he can aspire to be something other than the King’s son/brother/uncle. So rather that carry on about that awful facial hair or dreadful American wife or whatever it is that so annoys so many people we should congratulate him and wish him well.
It hardly matters, QEII is the last of the royals anyway.
Third generation again?
Sure, and has been in republicans’ dreams for the last fifty years.
bemused – UK Royals keep on keeping on. Cromwell didn’t really succeed.
Very well said. Given the relentless, hysterical media coverage of Harry and Megan, I can’t blame them.
The last hope for the British royal family is if, when Elizabeth passes, Ann elbows her way in to make a claim for the throne as the eldest child.
Anne is NOT the eldest child…Charles is…Charles was born in 1948 and Anne was born in 1950.
Well he’s not really one of them
Harry can resume the real surname of Battenberg ,sounds good Harry Battenberg , Used Luxury Automobiles in downtown Kingston , New ZYork State,next to Burger King .
That was tongue-in-cheek. Once QEII is gone, what the royal family stood for is also pretty much gone. It’s going to be a mere shadow of its former self, taken over by a bunch of prats.
I’m more than happy to see the pair of them take off for parts unknown and wish them well. But can they live without the funding, the security details, the massive funding, the free travel, the sycophancy and the attention they claim to deplore but seek at every turn? And are they turning their backs on their titles? I’ll bet not…plain old Harry and Meghan would not attract the kind of attention they will need to make their Clinton Lite foundation a river of money so they can become “financially independent”.
It did not turn out well for David and Wallis and they had a carefully negotiated settlement that let them pretend they were royals until the end of their lives. This pair just threw a nuclear device into the family via Instagram and expect everyone to be happy about it. The hard work of shaking hands with old people, making small talk with the lower classes, having small children put their sticky hands on you, opening fetes and sitting behind everyone else at events grew old real quick for Duchess Bananagram.
I understand they keep the Frogmore place and receive money from the Prince of Wales via the Duchy of Cornwall, and keep their titles, as I have read anyway.
It’s more a case of having your cake and eating it too. Escape the gilded cage which I think would be a strange life, but having complete financial dependence on that family structure. Without their titles they are really no-one special. I really don’t seem them casting off the titles and privilege, but who knows?
And whoever is in charge of the delete button on their Insta comments today will have RSI before the lunch bell rings.
But can they live without the funding, the security details, the massive funding, the free travel
I think their travel will still be paid for by the Queen’s lot, from what I read, and security. In no way would the Royal Family leave the little family unprotected, one of the Queen’s great grandchildren etc.
Nor did Simon de Montfort really fail. The UK will move on from recursive keeping on.
In the Anti Capitalist Mentality Mises described how all the relatives that are not made CEO of the family business become anti-capitalists!
On a related issue, people may recall the story a few years ago – the elders of the Kennedy clan were getting alarmed about the number of relatives on the payroll and the diminishing capital base that old Joe accumulated to get the ball rolling. Not enough new money in the family I suppose.
Given that his wife has managed to turn Harry into a woke climate change fanatic in a very short time it is no surprise that visiting Canada with its pc crazy PM would encourage them to go off the grid there. No doubt when the limelight is turned off and the luxury lifestyle deteriorates said wife will move on. Probably the best result for Harry.
Harry can resume the real surname of Battenberg
The Battenbergs were a morganatic line of the royal family of Hesse.
The House of Windsor was formerly Saxe-Coburg Gotha. Bit of a mouthful for Canadians, I expect.
Harry can go back to his roots and start up a real Rugby team in the US, his dad would be proud.
Well, did not even make it to elevenses. Comments already disabled. I’m amused even if Her Maj is not.