Hope for the Future. Sponsor an IPA campus coordinator!!

The IPA Generation Liberty project has recruited over a thousand young members and there are 14 Campus Coordinators generating some action among the students.

Project Hope is a drive to have more campus coordinators. People who want to see more pushback against the left on campus are asked to put in 10K over two years to ensure that there is some cash flow to maintain continuity and build momentum.

Project Hope is the ambition of the IPA to take the message of hope and freedom to every student at an Australian university. We will do this by having an IPA Campus Coordinator at every one of the country’s 40 universities by 2022.

Project Hope builds on the success of the IPA Campus Coordinator program that was established in 2015. There are now 14 IPA Campus Coordinators at 13 universities around the country, and they have reached 29,000 students through IPA events on campus and with digital content and materials the IPA has produced and distributed.

More about Project Hope here. Meet the dynamic pioneer of the movement at Sydney University and now the coordinator – Renee Gorman.

The Project Hope Information Booklet. It is in full colour with a very nice shot of John Roskam. I think this project is so important that I am spending some of the kids’ inheritance to set a good example and put in for two slices.

AND THERE IS MORE! SUPPORT THE 2020 EDITION OF CLIMATE CHANGE: THE FACTS. Just click here.

You can stand up for freedom of intellectual and scientific inquiry on climate change by making a tax deductible donation to fund the publication of a new book of research, Climate Change: The Facts 2020.

If you make a tax deductible donation of $400 or more you can choose to be recognised as a supporter of Climate Change: The Facts 2020 and have your name listed inside the book.

Nice idea guys but what about an edition in a plain brown cover for people who work in the arts, universities, schools, the public service, trade unions, the mainstream press, sports administration or travel on public transport?