International confidence in the American president

I would take a sceptical attitude as reasonable except these parts of the Anglosphere and the former members of the nation states that once comprised Western Civilisation are filled with people who are saturated in ignorance and lacking in common sense. They are impervious to the dangers they were led into by Obama and the left in general, and are fearful of the actions taken by Donald Trump. This in fact goes beyond mere ignorance into a kind of cultish stupidity that makes no sense on any level.
The ABC, and the media overall, are filled with people whose only stock in trade are their opinions. They support mass murderers who would snuff out their lives without hesitation, and snuff out their culture as well if they could.
If not Donald Trump, who do they think would do better? Hillary? Bernie? Calling them clueless is too good for them.
Here by the way is the source of the chart. And here is the president’s address this morning on Iran.
The world opinion of DT based on MSM reports about DT, of course, would be as revealed.
I went through the report in the link but couldn’t find where they derived the term ‘confidence’, unless I missed it. Did they actually ask those surveyed whether they had confidence in trump or was this outcome decided from the various other metrics and converted into a ‘confidence’ vote?
Merkel, Macron and Putin rate higher than Trump, who is just above Xi Jinping. Who were surveyed? It looks like they surveyed the EU assembly. Seems likely with the major policies surveyed. Boris Johnson would have probably tied with Trump.
It’s more like TDS survey, to prove what we already know.
At first glance, there appears to be a correlation between Trump confidence figures and economic growth.
It would be interesting to do a plot and check the residuals.
Yeah, surveys and polls……………………………………………………….yawn.
MSM propaganda.
MSM here in Oz is entirely antagonistic to Trump. Even the commercial channels. It’s amazing that the number for Oz is as high as it is in the face of all that leftist propaganda.
Not just MSM.
I said to Mrs S last night, we’ll turn on the Melbourne comedy festival until it shows it’s leftist activism.
Fist sentence I turned it off.
The left are insane with rage.
They are screaming but no one is listening.
It’s not woking er working anymore
You may find that the figure is much higher than that, it’s simply that many people no longer express their true feelings and thoughts. It also depends on who were asked.
“Confidence in Trump” might better be described as ‘uncertainty’.
Trump has broken the mould on so much that pundits, marinaded in traditional US policy approaches, have no idea what to expect. And, having to rely on assessment (often coloured by personal distaste for the man), rather than conventional precedent, flounder in judgement.