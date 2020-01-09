The cost of unreliable energy

Not a new paper but a strong rejoinder to the people who claim that solar and wind energy can compete with conventional power , even without subsidies. The capital cost and efficiency of gas, solar and wind are compared in the US, Germany and UK. The results are striking.

The three Western nations have spent some $0.5trillion in capital costs alone, (conservatively estimated, only accounting for the primary capital costs ), to create Renewable Energy electrical generating capacity.

Nominally, this total nameplate generating capacity at ~153GW should amount to about ~26% of their total electricity generation. However, because there is an inevitable ~20% capacity factor applicable across the board for all renewables, the actual cumulative energy output by from these Renewable sources only results in ~5% of the total electricity generation for these nations.

Across the board overall solar energy is about ~34 times the cost of comparable standard Gas Fired generation and 9 times less effective.

Wind-Power is only ~12 times the comparable cost and about 4 times less effective.

The same amount of power could have been produced using conventional natural gas fired electrical generation for ~$31 billion or ~1/16 of the actual capital costs expended on renewable installations. That would have provided wholly dispatchable electricity production generated as required.

As all Renewable Energy technologies are only viable with the support of costly government subsidies, market intervention and market manipulation, can this be a responsible use of public funds or a good reason for increasing energy costs for individuals or industry in the Western world?

Solar power is comparatively successful in the USA, because it is mainly installed in sunny Southerly latitudes (especially Texas) , but in Germany (to the north) its very serious renewable investment in Solar amounting to more than 50% of all renewables is twice as expensive and half as effective as in the USA. Solar energy in the UK (even further north) is 55 times more expensive and half as effective again as in Germany. Fortunately the UK only has about 25% solar generation in the Renewable mix.

There are also a very large discrepancy in maintenance costs compared to a standard Natural Gas plant.

Photovoltaics times ~1.6

Onshore Wind-Power times ~2.6

Offshore Wind Power times ~4.9

Combined Wind 80 – 20 times ~4.0

Coal (without CCS) times ~1.9 (included for reference)

Nuclear times ~6.1 (included for reference)

There are also significant questions to be answered about the longevity and engineering robustness of the Solar and Wind-Power technologies: this is particularly problematical for off-shore wind farms.

There is much more in the paper and all of it is bad news for the wind and solar boosters.