A modern religious newspaper

The Guardian claims to be scientifically-based but will always take the side of an extreme climate change policy. It is a work of fiction, as it rejects scepticism and sees the current bushfires through one lens: Australia is burning and we need to do a lot more in Australia to reduce emissions. Anyone who points out that arson is a problem, or that the fuel load is a problem is a ‘denier’ and unfit to be published in the Guardian. CO2 is the problem, end of story.

But what about the three ingredients for a fire: ignition, fuel and oxygen? Would we have bushfires if there wasn’t an ignition source? Would they be so intense without such a fuel load? To raise these points makes one a denier. No, CO2 is the problem.

Well let’s talk about Venus. A planet just over 70% of the average orbital distance from the sun as the Earth. With a mean surface temperature of 464 degrees Celsius. With an atmosphere 91 times more dense than the Earth’s and where CO2 makes up 96.5% of the atmosphere compared to 0.04% on Earth. Are there fires on Venus? Of course not, the oxygen levels are far too low.

We should embrace science, and that means looking at all of the causes of bushfires, not just asserting that it is purely climate change, end of story.

Until the Guardian genuinely embraces the scientific method I will treat it as an extremist rag not worthy of support. So, no, Guardian, you won’t be getting a cent from me until you are more balanced and scientific

But I suppose I have a choice not to support the Guardian. Unfortunately I can’t do the same with the ABC.

As the climate crisis escalates…

… the Guardian will not stay quiet. This is our pledge: we will continue to give global heating, wildlife extinction and pollution the urgent attention and prominence they demand. The Guardian recognises the climate emergency as the defining issue of our times. You’ve read 16 articles in the last four months. We chose a different approach: to keep Guardian journalism open for all. We don’t have a paywall because we believe everyone deserves access to factual information, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay. Our editorial independence means we are free to investigate and challenge inaction by those in power. We will inform our readers about threats to the environment based on scientific facts, not driven by commercial or political interests. And we have made several important changes to our style guide to ensure the language we use accurately reflects the environmental catastrophe. The Guardian believes that the problems we face on the climate crisis are systemic and that fundamental societal change is needed. We will keep reporting on the efforts of individuals and communities around the world who are fearlessly taking a stand for future generations and the preservation of human life on earth. We want their stories to inspire hope. We will also report back on our own progress as an organisation, as we take important steps to address our impact on the environment. We hope you will consider supporting us today. We need your support to keep delivering quality journalism that’s open and independent. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Support The Guardian from as little as $1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you