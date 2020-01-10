Jo Nova calls out fake news from the BOM

On Thursday 9th the Bureau of Meteorology released a statement that 2019 was Australia’s hottest year on record. Jo Nova used the most reliable source of information since 1979, the satellite monitoring system, to produce this picture of the annual temperatures. Read the full story.

For forty years NASA satellites have been circling the Earth covering our landmass day and night. But yet again, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has released the obligatory “hottest ever year” media release without mentioning that it wasn’t the hottest year in the far more accurate satellite record of Australia, and that this new “record” depends entirely on adjustments and quite possibly on ignoring all the data recorded in the 1800s.

In fairness to the BOM the officer who read the statement articulated the word Australia with refreshing clarity compared with the usual lapse into “Ostraya”.