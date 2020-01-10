More like Craig Kelly needed

There is then the Turnbull wing of the Coalition which seems to cover around half the party. Which brings us to this in the Oz today: Bushfires: Scott Morrison courts states for fire inquiry. What exactly was the “trainwreck”here?
Amid international media criticism of Australia’s emissions policies, Mr Morrison also warned his MPs off interviews with overseas media outlets — a reference to Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly’s trainwreck British TV interview in which he was attacked as a climate change denier.
This is the trainwreck:
Mr Kelly traded barbs with Laura Tobin and co-host Piers Morgan on the Good Morning Britain television program on Monday where he was accused of being a “climate denier” by the hosts over his views on the effect of global warming on Australia’s bushfire crisis.
Mr Kelly accused Tobin of being an “ignorant Pommy weather girl” in the now-deleted post and said that he “might have to send her some of the published peer-reviewed scientific papers on Australia’s weather.”
She sounds like just another climate alarmist. They are everywhere with nothing to show for it other than a failure to deal with actual environmental problems that have made the bushfires this year so devastating. She would be absolutely impervious to any peer-reviews scientific papers or indeed, any evidence at all. Happily blighting the lives of billions across the planet because of some conjectures about the future trends in the weather. We need more Craig Kellys around to put the acid to see if we can prevent a collapse of our economies while the cost of energy goes through the roof.
Climate change believers/alarmists cannot think ahead.
They have most of the young thinking closing down coal mining will immediately stop droughts, bushfires and cyclones forever. Well, and lots of people even the most educated and well placed in life believe stopping coal mining will immediately stop droughts and bushfires. Just like that.
Stupid really.
Great video summary by the always masterful Watson.
Once the next crop of voter currently being indoctrinated in our schools reaches voting age it will be game over. They are being trained to believe in the climate emergency, the beauty of immigration, the magic of any religion except Christianity and that the world owes them a living.
Meanwhile:
It is hilarious when you look at it.
This dreadful bint will scarcely been paying any attention to what has been going on in Australia for any period of time. She will have no idea about our normal bushfire seasons and what has been going on here at the local government level and inept state bureaucracy.
The bushfires flare up, she will have read a couple of hasty reports (probably ones that come with her question sheet) and she poses as the expert, accusing Kelly of being either blindly or willfully ill-informed.
People really have to prepare themselves for interviews by approaching their interviewers with hostility. They should be ready to pounce on every single stupid ferking thing they say. They should aim to make them to scared to try any of their stupid tricks and not let them play on interviewees’ sense of being polite to a host who feels no obligation to be polite back.
The sweetest example that comes to mind is that interview by George Negus with Margaret Thatcher when he brought up his ‘Some people say…’, and she stopped him dead by simply asking “Who?” Negus had no way to answer. There was no answer. It was (and is) just a veiled way of accusing people of something unpleasant and demanding they justify themselves.
A more recent example is Jordan Peterson with that supercilious j’ism-ette. Every stupid thing she said, every misrepresentation of his words, every groundless inanity and progressive political banality, every over-simplification and over-generalisationhe pulled her up. Took the sting right out of the question and forced her to admit she had run out of answers.
More important than humiliating the silly sub-par woman: He got his message out, which is what these interviews are supposed to be for.
Oh, and as a matter of course, every interviewee should demand their own copy of the complete interview tape before editing. Make it part of the agreement so that if even a few seconds are missing they can be threatened with legal recourse – the interview ought to belong to the interviewer and the interviewee, and the latter is more likely to be held to what is broadcast than the former.
What exactly was the “trainwreck”here?
Trainwreck: noun; standard journalese boilerplate used to describe an interview in which a politician tells some inconvenient truths which journalists – not the brightest souls on the planet, esp. TV anchors, who are more entertainers than journalists – don’t care to contemplate and dismiss because they can’t comprehend them.
Gosh there are a lot of bushfires in South Korea, looks like the North has the correct CC™ policies