Wowser ABC sniffs around for a vaping scandal – fails

“Liberal” Health Minister Greg Hunt remains “clearly and categorically” opposed to vaping. That much is made clear in this breathless but bizarre report:

International tobacco companies have sought meetings with the Prime Minister and leading cabinet members in an effort to overturn Australia’s ban on nicotine vaping. Correspondence obtained by the ABC reveals that in 2019 Philip Morris sent meeting requests and pro-vaping letters to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt, among others. The ABC is not aware any meetings with the three ministers took place, but health groups are troubled by the tobacco industry’s continued efforts to influence Australian health policy.

So leaked correspondence proves that nothing happened. What a scoop. The vaping industry is not trying to “influence health policy.” It’s trying to allow a particular product to be sold in Australia – where every other tobacco product is entirely legal. The ABC – whose piety on tobacco is, strangely, its sole anti-drugs stance – peddles “vaping-related deaths in the United States” as a growing “public concern.” By vaping-related, they mean cannabis-related. Why would they not mention that proven connection?