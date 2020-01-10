Wowser ABC sniffs around for a vaping scandal – fails

“Liberal” Health Minister Greg Hunt remains “clearly and categorically” opposed to vaping. That much is made clear in this breathless but bizarre report:
International tobacco companies have sought meetings with the Prime Minister and leading cabinet members in an effort to overturn Australia’s ban on nicotine vaping.
Correspondence obtained by the ABC reveals that in 2019 Philip Morris sent meeting requests and pro-vaping letters to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt, among others.
The ABC is not aware any meetings with the three ministers took place, but health groups are troubled by the tobacco industry’s continued efforts to influence Australian health policy.
So leaked correspondence proves that nothing happened. What a scoop. The vaping industry is not trying to “influence health policy.” It’s trying to allow a particular product to be sold in Australia – where every other tobacco product is entirely legal. The ABC – whose piety on tobacco is, strangely, its sole anti-drugs stance – peddles “vaping-related deaths in the United States” as a growing “public concern.” By vaping-related, they mean cannabis-related. Why would they not mention that proven connection?
ABC misrepresenting?
I am shocked!
I just wish the ABC would shut up about the danger that cannabis tar poses to pot smokers.
Seems weird for Phillip Morris to be sending pro-vaping letters to Canberra.
You’d think there’d be much less money in it for them than maintaining a tobacco-only nicotine sector (patches aside). For a few hundred bucks you could buy a bottle of pure nicotine from a chemical supplier that would give DIY vaping for several years.
But as for Canberra being hostile towards vaping, well that’s easy to understand given they get about $1 in tax for every single cigarette sold. Vaping would obliterate that yummy yummy money stream.