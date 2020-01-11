How is energy-rich Australia running out of electricity?

That is the subtitle of Blackout, recently published by Matthew Warren to provide an evidence-based account of our energy crisis and a road map for the complex territory of power and energy policy. It is informed by his deep involvement in energy issues for many years and it purports to be politically and ideologically disinterested, rising above the pugilistic and divisive stance of the partisans in the climate and energy debate.
This could be the kind of book that many people have been waiting for, a guide for the interested and perplexed who don’t have a strong scientific background plus the time and energy to come to grips with the literature. Unfortunately this is not that book and people who have followed the debate for some time will be warned by the tribute from the Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel on the front cover.
On the upside there is a great deal of information on the way the power system developed from the independent state systems to the National Energy Market, the evolution of the various forms of intermittent energy, the function of the various agencies that oversight the system and especially why we will be in deep trouble if the coal stations fade away without a workable plan to replace them.
In view of the complexity of the system and the way proposals are kicked around like political footballs he wants to see the Energy Security Board, manned by competent professionals, take charge of planning the transition to the brave new world of the decarbonised grid. The elephant in the room for the transition is the choke point problem with unreliable energy and that made a fleeting appearance on page 248 There will be times when wind and solar provide most of the electricity required and there will be times when they produce nothing. He recognizes the limitations of batteries and he is sceptical of Snowy 2.0 so he could have said more about what will be done to keep the lights on when the unreliables deliver nothing.
