Open Forum: January 11, 2020

  5. Rossini
    #3288674, posted on January 11, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Another slow night on the “cat”

  6. Top Ender
    #3288675, posted on January 11, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Hmmmm – cyclone what cyclone up here…

  7. Rossini
    #3288676, posted on January 11, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Well it’s bloody cold down here!
    Where is this global warming when you need it!
    Electric blanket weather

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3288677, posted on January 11, 2020 at 12:47 am

    QEII could have gone to Canada in 1940. She chose to stay. She did Army service. Since becoming Queen she has served well. Only she knows what her feelings are on the various problems she has faced.

    From the old thread. Her father, King George VI wanted to lead the British Army ashore on D – Day. He was dissuaded from doing so, by an almost theological argument with Winston Churchill, who also demanded the privilege.

  9. Nick
    #3288678, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:01 am

    You Cats worry so much. Megan will treat the Royal Family as she would her own. Oh hang on.

  10. Megan
    #3288679, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Good evening. Film review of 1917 for Zyco: Please scroll on if you intend to see it and don’t want spoilers.

    If you are under 40, never studied history and like to see a Boys Own Adventure that continuously beggars belief but is full of old fashioned derring-do, then it’s a go.

    If you are of a more mature disposition, with some military experience or a passion for reading and learning about it then it’s a go with caveats. Technically accomplished and brutally violent, it felt like I was sitting through a two hour video game. And not one with a particularly compelling plot line either.
    I spent most of my time picking up the many, many moments that just jarred. For example, the fact that two lance corporal of working class origins would be unlikely to own two gold rings or a man bracelet let alone wear them into battle. And no wonder the germans lost, they couldn’t hit our hero despite multiple shots, superior positions and the element of surprise. He of course, could take them out with a single shot, despite several severe injuries. And wandering unnoticed but dripping wet into a company position at the moment they were preparing to attack without being noticed let alone challenged?
    If this kind of Hollywood nonsense will annoy you to the point of teeth grinding then it’s a definite No Go.

  11. Megan
    #3288680, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:07 am

    PS: Please…Duchess Suckass is Meghan. Seeing my alias pop up so regularly is making me paranoid. I shall have to take myself off to one of the other colonies if this keeps up.

  12. Arky
    #3288681, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:24 am

    Please.
    Can we put a line under the idiot Prince and his glinty- eyed missus and return to discussing the Vietnam war and Judge Dredd?

  13. Arky
    #3288682, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:29 am

    A topic for discussion: The Boeing corporation and their role in keeping wang alive in Vietnam.

  14. Nick
    #3288683, posted on January 11, 2020 at 1:29 am

    I wonder what car Princess Pushy and Ginger will build in Canada.

