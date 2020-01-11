Liberty Quote
Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.— Ronald Reagan
Open Forum: January 11, 2020
1st
Early bird 🙂
Megxit
Cat climate change?
Another slow night on the “cat”
Hmmmm – cyclone what cyclone up here…
Well it’s bloody cold down here!
Where is this global warming when you need it!
Electric blanket weather
From the old thread. Her father, King George VI wanted to lead the British Army ashore on D – Day. He was dissuaded from doing so, by an almost theological argument with Winston Churchill, who also demanded the privilege.
You Cats worry so much. Megan will treat the Royal Family as she would her own. Oh hang on.
Good evening. Film review of 1917 for Zyco: Please scroll on if you intend to see it and don’t want spoilers.
If you are under 40, never studied history and like to see a Boys Own Adventure that continuously beggars belief but is full of old fashioned derring-do, then it’s a go.
If you are of a more mature disposition, with some military experience or a passion for reading and learning about it then it’s a go with caveats. Technically accomplished and brutally violent, it felt like I was sitting through a two hour video game. And not one with a particularly compelling plot line either.
I spent most of my time picking up the many, many moments that just jarred. For example, the fact that two lance corporal of working class origins would be unlikely to own two gold rings or a man bracelet let alone wear them into battle. And no wonder the germans lost, they couldn’t hit our hero despite multiple shots, superior positions and the element of surprise. He of course, could take them out with a single shot, despite several severe injuries. And wandering unnoticed but dripping wet into a company position at the moment they were preparing to attack without being noticed let alone challenged?
If this kind of Hollywood nonsense will annoy you to the point of teeth grinding then it’s a definite No Go.
PS: Please…Duchess Suckass is Meghan. Seeing my alias pop up so regularly is making me paranoid. I shall have to take myself off to one of the other colonies if this keeps up.
Please.
Can we put a line under the idiot Prince and his glinty- eyed missus and return to discussing the Vietnam war and Judge Dredd?
A topic for discussion: The Boeing corporation and their role in keeping wang alive in Vietnam.
I wonder what car Princess Pushy and Ginger will build in Canada.