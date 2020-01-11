Travelling

I’m off for ten days or so. The open threads will appear at the usual times – now an exciting two (!) open threads per week. Luxury.

Please play nicely. Comments that get stuck in moderation will take longer to clear. OldOzzie – you only have to post stuff once. If it doesn’t appear the first time, it is unlikely to appear any of the next ten times you post it.

PS: The summer beard is a bit greyer these days.