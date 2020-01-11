Was Peter FitzSimons robbed?

The Top Ten Most Influential Books of All Time.
10. The Influence of Sea Power Upon History (1890), Alfred Thayer Mahan
9. History of the Peloponnesian War (5th century B.C.), Thucydides
8. On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres (1543), Nicolaus Copernicus
7. Thus Spake Zarathustra (1883), Friedrich Nietzsche
6. The Prince (1513), Niccolò Machiavelli
5. The Republic (380), Plato
4. Das Kapital (1867), Karl Marx
3. On the Origin of Species (1859), Charles Darwin
2. The Quran
1. The Bible
What’s your score? How many have you read, does it matter, is the list a good one, would you bump one title and replace it with another? To me, if you’ve read even half of those books but not Moby-Dick, you’re not well-read yet. As for the Bible, I’ve had no success reading it from cover to cover. Like a lot of people, I’ve come to see it as something you culturally, liturgically and existentially assimilate over a lifetime. Maybe that’s what is special about it. It is alive: organic, ubiquitous, ever-present, evolving narratively in what theologians call the ‘economy of salvation.’ (I can’t confirm a rumour that this was also the working title of Wayne Swan’s memoir of his management of the GFC). Having said that, I’ve come to believe there’s a lot in the Old Testament – hard sayings and God in different guises – that Western culture has abandoned to its detriment.
And here’s a list of effluential books.
On War: Clausewitz.
influential should be split into a beneficial list and a catastrophic list
Call me Ishmael but I have not read all those books. I’m embarrassed to say I had not heard of No.1. Off the top of my head, I’d add The Gulag Archipelago.
Two outstanding omissions:
St Augustine’s The City of God, a cornerstone of Western civilisation, and The Confessions. arguably the first autobiography in Western literature.
I’m afraid Nietszche and Mahan would have to go to accommodate them.
My thought also.
Sorry, I meant to type No. 10 not 1.
Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Newton) De Revolutionibus described the heavens. Principia changed the world
When it comes to historical lies, let Herodotus be your guide.
The Rules of Golf.
And then Albert came along.
Let’s at least get Darwin’s title correct: On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life
Plato’s Republic, most of the bad ideas in communism are there.
Moby Dick is good on the whaling industry.
